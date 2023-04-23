Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Colorado Avalanche look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as they face the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the first-round matchup. We are in Seattle, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Avalanche-Kraken Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche defeated the Kraken 6-4 in a wild back-and-forth game. First, the Kraken struck early when Jaden Schwartz delivered a redirect to score the first-ever goal at Climate Pledge Arena. The Avs bounced back when JT Copher broke free and caught a nice pass from Cale Makar and scored on a short-handed goal. Later, Nathan MacKinnon caught Vince Dunn off guard and sprung to the races to snipe a goal to give Colorado the lead with 44 seconds left in the first.

The Avs continued their scoring when Makar came off the draw and blasted a top-shelf bomb into the net to make it 3-1. Spectacularly, his shot rang 92.1 MPH on the radar gun. But the Kraken attacked quickly when Jamie Oleksiak came through with a backhanded shot to cut the deficit to 3-2. Then, Matty Benniers came off a pass from Jared McCann to tie the game 19 seconds later.

The Avs would not allow this game to slip away as Mikko Rantanen found the back of the net to make it 4-3. Then, MacKinnon delivered a spin and shot it wide of the net but got the puck back and still scored to make it 5-3. The Avalanche prevailed 6-4 to take the lead in the series.

The Avs fired 34 shots and won 51 percent of their faceoffs. Somehow, they won despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay. The Avs overcame a ferocious comeback attempt and took down a persistent team.

Alexander Georgiev made 25 saves. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves. The Avs made 31 hits, while the Kraken had 38. However, the Avalanche only issued 10 hits, while the Kraken had 19.

The defending Stanley Cup champions have a 2-1 lead and will attempt to go up 3-1, with the series heading back to Denver in Game 5. Can the Avs get the win?

Here are the Avalanche-Kraken Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Game 4 Odds: Avalanche-Kraken Game 4 Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+160)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Kraken Game 4

TV: SBN36, TVAS and ROOT

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche unleashed their ability to score multiple goals. Now, we get to see if they can maintain the consistency and produce even more goals with the chance to take a 3-1 lead.

MacKinnon finally scored. Significantly, he has two goals and one assist. Makar has one goal and two assists. Likewise, Mikko Rantanen has three goals and one assist. Compher finally scored and now has a goal. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has one goal and three assists in this series. The offense continues to hum, and these players must continue the trend.

Georgiev is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.03 and a save percentage of .898. Sadly, he fell apart in the second period when he held a two-goal lead. But the Avs need him to stay upright.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can score plenty of goals. Then, they must avoid collapsing down the stretch.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken have replicated their regular-season pattern of scoring plenty of goals while also allowing a lot of goals. Thus, they have done some great things on the ice and must continue to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Schwartz has two goals and an assist. However, Jordan Eberle and Adam Larsson have not scored goals yet. Eberle has one assist. Meanwhile, Benniers has one goal. But the Kraken need him to contribute more. Furthermore, they need more from McCann. He delivered on an assist in Game 3. However, he has not produced a goal yet. These players must display their offensive prowess and score early on the Avalanche and put them on their heels.

Grubauer is 1-2 with a goals-against average of 3.06 with a save percentage of .917. Unfortunately, he collapsed in the third period when the Kraken needed tight defense and goaltending. The Kraken need him to play tougher and not allow easy goals.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche showed their championship resolve by bouncing back from a collapse to win Game 3. Therefore, they illustrated their ability to overcome adversity and win in tough circumstances. Expect the Avalanche to continue to build off that momentum and deliver another significant victory.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+160)