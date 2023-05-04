Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to go up 2-0 as they host the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the Second-Round Series. We’re in Raleigh sharing our NHL odds series, making a Devils-Hurricanes Game 2 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hurricanes steamrolled the Devils 5-1 in Game 1 to take the early lead in this series. Ironically, it is the second time the Devils have lost a Game 1 by a 5-1 score. Can the Devils adjust?

The Canes started the scoring in the first period when Brett Pesce capitalized off the faceoff and blasted a shot past Akira Schmid for a goal. Later, Seth Jarvis broke free and fired a laser shot into the net to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission. The Hurricanes added another goal in the second when Jesperi Kotkaniemi tapped home Jordan Martinook’s pass home for a goal to give the Canes a commanding 3-0 lead. However, the Devils got on the board when Nathan Bastian found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Hurricanes decided to ensure the game was out of hand when Brady Skjei came off a pass from Sebastian Aho and sent it home to make it 4-1. Additionally, Jesper Fast finished it with an empty-net goal.

It was a tough night for Schmid, who allowed three goals and forced the Devils to pull him in favor of Vitek Vanecek. Unfortunately, Vanecek did not fare much better, allowing a goal in the third. Frederik Andersen returned for the Hurricanes and made 17 saves.

The Devils won 52 percent of their faceoffs but could not capitalize. Also, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. It was a light day in the penalty box as the teams combined for only 10 penalty minutes. Also, both teams combined for 71 hits and 31 blocks.

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-265)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (+116)

Under: 5.5 (-142)

How To Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2

TV: TNT, Sportsnet, TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread



The Devils find themselves in a familiar situation. Coincidentally, they lost Game 1 against the New York Rangers by a 5-1 score. They also lost 5-1 in Game 2. Remember, they made a goalie change and have stuck with Schmid since. But they did not figure out their scoring issues.

Jack Hughes has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Likewise, Nico Hischier has five assists but has not scored a goal. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has one goal and two assists. Also, Erik Haula has four goals and two assists. But none of these players scored in Game 1. Ultimately, the Devils need these four to score to have a chance. They must find a way to maneuver around the tough and fast Hurricanes’ defense.

Schmid must play better. Yes, he is 4-2 with a goals-against average of 1.84 with a save percentage of .935. But Schmid has also allowed four-or-more goals in two of his last three games. Is the party over? Schmid must quickly regain his composure.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can score early and get the crowd out of the game. Then, the defense must play tighter and prevent breakaways.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are probably thankful they are facing the Devils instead of the Rangers. Ultimately, their experience and savvy style helped them prevail in a dominant performance in Game 1. But they saw some success from other players.

Martin Necas has one goal and two assists. However, he has struggled in these playoffs and did not contribute in Game 1. Aho has four goals and three assists. Ultimately, he helped the Canes in Game 1. Defenseman Brent Burns has not scored a goal but has five assists. Meanwhile, Jarvis has two goals and two assists. These four are the catalysts for Carolina’s scoring. Regardless, they have contributions from third and fourth-liners.

Andersen excelled in his first game. Conversely, the Devils did not really test him much. How can he handle a stronger load? The Devils will likely sling more shots at him in Game 2.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they continue to use their speed to maneuver past the Devils. Then, they must continue to play great defense in front of Andersen.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes matched up extremely well against the Devils. Therefore, it is hard to pick against them. The Devils must play a near-perfect game to have a chance against the Hurricanes.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+215)