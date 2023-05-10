The New Jersey Devils face off against the Carolina Hurricanes with the Hurricanes leading the series 3-1. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a game five Devils-Hurricanes prediction pick, and how to watch.

None of the games in this series have been overly close. Carolina took games one and two by scores of 5-1, and 6-1. New Jersey came back and took game three by a score of 8-4, and then Carolina won game four by a score of 6-1. The Carolina offense has been difficult for the Devils to stop all series long, as they have scored 21 goals in four games so far this series. The Devils also need to figure out Frederik Anderson. With Raanta still day-to-day Carolina has sent Anderson out as the starter in each game. Minus the one hiccup in game three, he has been amazing. The Devils have now scored just 11 goals in the series, with eight of them coming in one game. Lindy Ruff has called out his team, but will it be enough to motivate them?

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-255)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+/NHLPP

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils took the early lead in game four, with a goal just two minutes into the game by Jack Hughes. Then, towards the end of the period Carolina tied it up, but New Jersey was still playing well. That same group of players did not come out in the second period and Carolina netted five goals in the period to put the game out of reach. Now New Jersey sits on the brink of elimination, and they have to figure out things in a hurry.

They would love to replicate game three of the series, but what does that look like? For starters, it starts with the shot totals. they shot the puck only 22 times in game four, their second-lowest of the series. They have been outshot in three of four games so far in the series, and have lost all three of them. The Devils have had high-danger scoring opportunities only once in the series, and that was their only win as well.

Secondly, taking advantage of the powerplay. New Jersey only has one power-play goal this series in 11 chances. That one goal came in their game three wins. In the regular season, Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Jesper Bratt led the team in power play scoring. Hughes and Hamilton do not have a power play point in the series. Hamilton does not even have a regular strength point. Bratt only has two points on the series, with both being assists and one being on the power play. Those three need to find a way to produce when up a man.

Finally, they have to figure out the goalie situation. Vitek Vanecek has only played one full game in the series and was pulled again in game four after he let in five goals on 17 shots. Akira Schmid started the first two games, to dreadful results. He was below .850 in save percentage in both of them but did come in and at least slow down the Hurricanes in game four.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Carolina just needs to keep on doing exactly what they have been doing. Frederik Andersen has had one bad game in the entire series. Outside of game three, where he only saved 66.7 percent of shots, his save percentage has been over .940 in each of the other three games. He has allowed just one goal in each of them and has been amazing. He owes a big thanks to his defense though. The Devils have been held at 22 or fewer shots twice, including just 18 in game one of the series.

Martin Necas is also having a great series. He scored two goals in game four and has three in the series. Minus his game-three performance, he has been a net positive on the defensive end of the ice. So has Sebastian Aho, who has scored a goal and had two assists in the series thus far. He has multiple takeaways as well and has helped the Hurricanes command games.

What may be most impressive about Carolina in this series is the fact that multiple people are scoring. So far in the series, 11 different players have scored at least one goal. Four players have scored two, and three players have scored three. Carolina is getting production from just about everywhere on the ice. If they keep this up, they may be making a run for the cup.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Carolina has been stifling New Jersey all series. The Devils seemed panicked in game four, and their inexperience shows. The Devils have the youngest roster in the playoffs and one of the youngest in the NHL. Carolina has been here before and had their heart broken many times. This will not be one of those times. Carolina takes care of business in a big way in game five and moves on to the conference finals.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina -1.5 (+205)