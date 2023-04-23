Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The new jersey devils will try and even the series as they face the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the first-round matchup of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’re at Madison Square Garden, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Devils-Rangers Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Devils defeated the Rangers 2-1 in overtime to get their first victory of the series. Ultimately, it was not that easy. It was the second period, and Chris Kreider decided he had enough of the lack of scoring, and he blasted a puck past the goalie, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Later, the Devils struck back when Jack Hughes ripped a monster shot on the powerplay to tie the game. It sent the game into overtime, with both teams battling for supremacy.

Overtime arrived, and Dougie Hamilton skated to the right side of the goal and blasted a shot over the glove hand of Igor Shesterkin. Amazingly, it was his first playoff game-winning goal in overtime.

Vitek Vanecek struggled in Games 1 and 2. Therefore, the Devils turned to Akira Schmid to replace the struggling goalie. Schmid made 35 saves while allowing only one goal. Meanwhile, Shesterkin made 26 saves but allowed two goals.

The Devils took only 28 shots. Somehow, they persevered despite winning only 40 percent of their faceoffs. The Devils went 1 for 3 on the powerplay but killed off all five penalties. Likewise, the Devils laid out 31 hits and also blocked 17 shots. Moreover, their physicality was on full display, as the Devils did not give the Rangers any room to move.

Here are the Devils-Rangers Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Devils-Rangers Game 4 Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-200)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Devils vs. Rangers

TV: ESP, SN36, TVAS and MSG

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils were one of the best road teams in the NHL. Therefore, they overcame incredible adversity and survived on the road in a hostile environment while also scrapping for every chance.

Hughes became the guy in Game 3, executing on a powerplay goal. Now, Hughes has two goals in the playoffs. Hamilton emerged as the hero, notching the game-winning goal in front of a shocked crowd at Madison Square Garden. Therefore, he has one goal and one assist in the playoffs. Jesper Bratt has not scored a goal in the playoffs yet. However, he has two assists. Nico Hishier also does not have a goal yet. Conversely, he does have an assist. The Devils need secondary scoring from Tomas Tatar, who has not scored in any of the games. Thus, they need Tatar and others to execute on offense.

The Devils might have found their answer in net. Furthermore, everyone saw how good Schmid played. The Devils should stay with Schmid as Vanacek did not have the best stuff over the first two games.

The Devils will cover the spread if Schmid plays, and executes, making all the saves to stop the Rangers. Then, they must find some scoring to put themselves in a better position to win.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers bring a loaded team into Game 4 with a goal of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. However, they did not play well in Game 3 and must display a better effort in front of the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Kreider continues to excel in the playoffs. Significantly, he has five goals in the playoffs. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored two goals in these playoffs. Thus, he has displayed incredible poise in his offensive prowess. Patrick Kane has one goal and four assists in these three games. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin has not scored a goal yet but has distributed two assists. Defenseman Adam Fox has distributed six assists through these three playoff games. Likewise, Mika Zibanejad has not scored a goal but has two assists.

Shesterkin has played like the elite goalie many expected when the Rangers entered the playoffs. Significantly, he is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 1.26 with a save percentage of .949.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their stars can align and score plenty of goals. Additionally, Shesterkin must continue to excel.

Final Devils-Rangers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Devils are an incredible road team. Conversely, the Rangers are the better team and will recover from their Game 3 failure and bounce the Devils in Game 4. Expect a big Rangers victory over the Devils.

Final Devils-Rangers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+164)