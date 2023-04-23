Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Nevada as they face the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the quarterfinals. We are in Winnipeg, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Golden Knights-Jets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights defeated the Jets 5-4 in a double-overtime thriller in Winnipeg. Amazingly, this game featured a comeback from three goals down and plenty of opportunities to win. Chandler Stephenson started the scoring in the first period by taking a pass from Mark Stone and sniping it into the top corner to put Vegas up 1-0. Later, Stephenson found Jack Eichel, who connected with a one-timer to put the Knights up 2-0. But the Jets got one late in the first period when Kyle Connor redirected a shot into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1. Later in the second period, Eichel came off a pass from Alec Pietrangelo and converted a powerplay goal off a one-time to make it 3-1.

The Knights continued the onslaught later in the period when Keegan Kolesar caught a loose puck and backhanded it into the net for a 4-1 lead. Then, the third period came, and the Jets got a goal from Nico Niederreiter. Mark Scheifele analyzed the situation while on the extra-man attack and then fired a wrist shot into the net for a powerplay goal to cut the deficit to 4-3. Later, Adam Lowry capitalized off a deflection and bristled the puck into the net with 21.9 seconds left in the game.

In the extra session, neither team could score. However, the Jets took a penalty early in the second overtime and used all their energy to kill it. They just killed the penalty when Michael Amadio found a loose puck in front of the net and sent it home for a game-winning goal to give the Knights the series lead.

Who will take Game 4? There is so much on the line, and here is our preview!

Here are the Golden Knights-Jets Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Jets Game 4 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+205)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-260)

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets Game 4

TV: ESPN, SNW, TVAS and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights continued their relentless attack on offense, firing 48 shots at Hellebuyck. Furthermore, they also went 2 for 5 on the powerplay and won 51 percent of their faceoffs.

Eichel has three goals and an assist in this series. Likewise, Mark Stone has two goals and two assists. Stephenson has scored two goals and delivered two assists. Meanwhile, Pietrangelo has contrubuted with four assists. The offense needs these four to continue to excel on the ice.

Lauren Brossoit is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.97 with a save percentage of .897. Thus, he must improve. The defense also must play better around him to prevent another three-goal collapse.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must play better defensively.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets fired 27 shots at the Golden Knights. However, it was not enough as they ended up losing in overtime, despite a furious comeback. The Jets must figure out how to score early.

Scheifele has one goal in three games. Therefore, expect him to scatter throughout the ice to try and get more scoring chances. Lowry has scored in all three playoff games. Significantly, he has four goals, including two powerplay markers. Connor has two goals and an assist in this series. Likewise, Blake Wheeler has one goal and two assists. But the Jets will not have Josh Morrissey for the rest of the series. Thus, they must find scoring from other options.

Hellebuyck has once again struggled in the playoffs. Unfortunately, he is 1-2 with a goals-against average of 3.25 and a save percentage of .894. The Jets need him to play better. Furthermore, they need the defense to play better in front of him.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can strike early and put the Golden Knights on their heels. Then, they must play better defensively. The Knights have an explosive offense that the Jets must stop.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Game 4 Prediction & Pick

It has become an unpredictable series. However, there is one thing you can easily predict. All three games have had six-or-more goals in this series. Thus, expect to see more goals as neither goalie can put up a fight against this much offense.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-124)