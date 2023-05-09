The Vegas Golden Knights now hold a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers as game four is on tap. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a game four Golden Knights-Oilers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

In game three, the Golden Knights found domination. No Laurent Brossoit, no problem. Brossoit left with an injury just after the halfway mark of the first period. He had let in the first goal of the night, one by Warren Fogele. The Golden Knights scored off a Jonathan Marchessault goal to tie it up just two minutes later, and then Brossoit went down. Marchessault would add another goal off a second straight Jack Eichel assist. Eichel would score one of his own, and Adin Hill would save all 24 shots he faced to get the win. Now they control the series and has Edmonton looking to salvage their two games at home.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-152)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-152)

Under: 6.5 (+124)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The formula for the Golden Knights is easy, shoot the puck in high-danger areas, kill penalties, and get wins. In games one and three of the series, the Golden Knights have outshot the Oilers and also shot more than 33% of their pucks from the high-danger scoring area. In game two they did not. The Golden Knights killed both penalties in game three, in game two they went three for six. Games one and three saw the Golden Knights control the puck and have more offensive opportunities. In game two, they did not. The Golden Knights know what must be done, now it is time to execute.

Jack Eichel has been great in the playoffs so far and in this series. In the playoffs, he has five goals and five assists. In this series, it is two goals and three assists. Went Eichel records a point, the Golden Knights are 5-0, but just 1-2 when he does not. Getting him involved early may be a key to winning game four. Mark Stone was quiet in game three, but he has scored a point in six straight games before that. He leads the team with 11 points in the playoffs.

If Laurent Brossoit cannot go, it will either be Aidn Hill or Jonathan Quick to get the start. Hill did play the last twenty minutes of game two against the Oilers, saving four shots on four attempts. He was amazing in relief in game three as well. Before that, he has not played since March 7th but had a good season. He was 16-7-1 on the season with a .915 save percentage. With the added boost of how he has played so far in the playoffs, he seems to be the logical choice. If he performs as he has been, Vegas will get the win.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are incredibly deadly when they can get the scoring chances. Moreover, they can score multiple goals in fluid motion when they get multiple opportunities on the powerplay. The problem is, they have not been getting that in this series. Outside of Leon Draisaitl, many of the Oilers have been neutralized. Draisaitl scored four goals in game one, but that was all of the Oilers’ output and they lost. He scored two of the five in game two but was held to zero points in game three. Connor McDavid was held to no points in game three as well. He scored two in the game two victory but did not score in game one, although he had two assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has just two points on the series, both assists in the win.

The bigger issue is outside of those three. Zach Hyman has five assists, all to Draisaitl, but no goals. Evander Kane contributed three goals in the first series but does not have a point in this one. Klim Kostin has three goals and assists in the first series, but no points since. The top three guys are more than enough to get the Oilers over the top with a little help from Evan Bouchard, but a little help outside of them would be nice for the Oilers.

Goaltending needs to be better as well. Stuart Skinner was torched in game three, giving up four goals on just 23 shots. He was bad in game one as well, giving up five goals on 33 shots. Game two was outstanding, saving 30 of 31 shots. Skinner needs to play like game two, or the Oilers need to make a switch. With the style of play the Oilers employ, there will be plenty of shots on goal. They need a goaltender who can step up to the occasion.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights seemed to take complete control of the series in game four. Still, they will potentially have an inexperienced goaltender in the net. Hill was great in the game, but that is a tough act to follow. If the top guys from the Oilers can get going again, they will get plenty of pucks on the net. Do not expect Hill to play an amazing second straight game. The Oilers tie up the series here.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+126)