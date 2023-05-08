The Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back from a game-three loss as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series, with a game four Hurricanes-Devils prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It was deja-vu for the Devils after the first two games of the series. For the second straight series, the Devils found themselves down 0-2 and had been beaten badly in both games. Then, they won game three, this time in dominating fashion. It was an 8-4 win for the Devils in game three with the Devils taking a 3-0 lead in the first, and then scoring under a minute into the second period to take full control of the game. Jack Hughes put on a show, scoring two goals and getting two assists. Little brother Luke added two assists in his playoff debut as well. For the Hurricanes, it was deja-vu for them. They won the first two games of the series as home before getting it handed to them in game three. Will they rebound like they did against the Islanders?

Here are the Hurricanes-Devils Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Devils Game 4 Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-205)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+169)

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 4

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes have the recipe for the bounce back. In game three of the series against the Islanders. After a 5-1 loss to the Islanders in game three, the Hurricanes came out hot in game four. They shut down the Islanders for two periods and scored on the power play early in the first period. The Hurricanes grabbed another power-play goal in the second and dominated the game physically. They kept getting to high-danger shooting zones and got their goaltending to bounce back. Raanta is currently day-to-day and has not played since game five of the Islanders series, but if he is good to go, the Hurricanes should consider him.

The powerplay will play a huge part in this game. In the playoffs thus far, the Hurricanes are 4-0 when they score on the powerplay. They are just 2-3 when they do not. When they give up a power play goal, they are 0-2 in the playoffs so far. The extra man opportunities will decide game four, and if they do what they did in game four against the Islanders, they will be just fine.

A major factor in this will be Stefan Noesen. He has two power-play goals and two power-play assists in the playoffs so far. His four power-play points lead the team so far in the playoffs. It also affects Sebastian Aho. When the Hurricanes have scored on the powerplay, Aho has been able to score an even-strength goal in two of them and he is also one of the power play goals. In the playoffs, Aho has been great, with five goals and five assists so far. The Hurricanes just need a small bounce back. They held the Devils under thirty shots in both of the first two games and if they do it again, they will take game four.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils went off in game three. Now they need to do it again. It all starts with Jack Hughes. When Hughes has scored a goal in the playoffs, the Devils are 3-1. When he has an assist, the Devils are 2-1. Hughes has to score in this one, or at minimum get an assist. He is the biggest threat on the ice for the Devils, and if he makes the most of his opportunities, it normally goes the Devil’s way. Nico Hischier also needs to continue what he did in game three. He got his first goal of the playoffs in game three, and asses an assist. When Hischier gets a point, the Devils have gone 5-1 so far in the playoffs.

The Devils also need to continue to limit shots from the opposition, primarily on the power play. When the Devils have given up a power play goal, they are currently 0-4 in the playoffs. Conversely, when they hold the opposition without a powerplay goal and limit their powerplay shots, they are 4-1.

The Devils need to get better goaltending to win this game though. Vitek Vanecek has struggled in this series. He only has one start in game three, but it was good for just a .867 save percentage, as he still let in four goals. In his other two appearances in the series, he has been below .910 in save percentage in both of them. The other two starts were by Akira Schmid. Schmid was awful in the first two games, being pulled in both of them. He has let in seven goals on just 36 shots so far in the series. Regardless of who goes in game four, they must be better.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The first three games of the series have gone exactly like each team’s first-round series. Game four will be huge. The Devils evened up the series in game four against the Rangers, while the Hurricanes took a 3-1 series lead in game four. The biggest concern has to be the Devil’s goaltending situation. The Devil’s goalies have been bad, and they only won game three off a ton of goals. If they play like that in game four, the Hurricanes will run away with the game and the series.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-205)