The Carolina Hurricanes will make a second attempt to win the series, as the New York Islanders attempt to force game seven. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders game six prediction, pick, and how to watch.

In game five, the Islanders took a 1-0 lead in the first period, and then doubled that lead in the second, with a goal off of the face of Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes would make it a one-goal game until Mathew Barzal scored late in the second to get the lead back to two. Aho would come back from the puck to the face to score in the third, but it was not enough as the Hurricanes fell. Now they will make a second attempt at eliminating the Islanders.

Here are the Hurricanes-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-265)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (+116)

Under: 5.5 (-144)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP, TBS App

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Part of the Hurricanes’ downfall in playoffs past was the power play, and they struggled to score. Last year, the Hurricanes were just 13% on the man advantage in the playoffs, In the 2020-21 playoffs, they were at 18.2%. To start the series, it seemed like the woes were cured, as they scored in both of the first two games on the powerplay. Then in game three, it was an 0-4 night and the Hurricanes lost. In game four, they were back at it, going two for five on the power play and getting the win. Ultimately, they failed on the power play again in game five, going 0-4. If the Hurricanes score on the power play, they will win.

Game five did see the volume of shots again. They had 37 shots on goal in the first game, and 36 shots in game two. That trailed off in games three and four, but they were back with 36 shots in game five. On the season, when the Hurricanes shoot 35 or more times, they are 23-2-4 the year. They even got a lot of high-danger shot opportunities on the night, shooting in close 14 times, but only scored twice on them. They ran into a hot goaltender, but if they get a power play goal and shoot like this again, they will win.

For the Hurricanes in the net, Antti Raanta needs to pull out one more good game. He has hadtwo great ones, with over .930 save percentages, and both resulted in wins for the Hurricanes. He also got a win in a game that was more of a struggle for him, but he held on in overtime. If Raanta can pull one more great one, the series will be over.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

In the first two games of the series, the Islanders helped out their goalie with 17 blocked shots in each game, but it was not enough, as they fell twice. Last time out, they were even better. They blocked 22 shots in the game, while the Hurricanes blocked just two. The physical style of play of the Islanders showed, and they got the win.

The Islanders need to get more shots on goal though. They have reached the thirty-shot marker just once in the series, and last night was a series low 22 shots on goal. While they did get into high-danger scoring areas, letting Raanta rest in the cage is not good for them. Brock Nelson and Anders Lee combined for just three shots, and they both need to be more productive to get another win. Nelson did score on the night but could score more with a few more shots.

Sorokin was good on the night again. He saved 34 of 36 shots in the game and shut down the Hurricane’s power play. He has been solid in the series, with a .923 save percentage, but only two wins to show for it. When he has gotten goal support, it has normally worked out. In the three games the Islanders have scored three or more goals, he has won two of them. The one he lost was in overtime as he let in a fourth goal. It was also one of his two worst games of the series.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick

This series has been great and close. Three of the first five games have been one-goal games. With elimination on the line, do not be surprised to see it be closed again. The Islanders are physical, but relying too much on Sorokin to bail them out. If they cannot get more shots on the net, the series will end. The series does end in this one, as the Hurricanes close it out.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes +1.5 (-265)