The Winnipeg Jets trail 3-1 in the series heading into game five of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. This game will continue our NHL playoff odds series with a Jets-Golden Knights prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Jets pulled off an impressive 5-1 victory in game one. However, the last three games have not been so good. The Jets have scored more than two goals just one time in games two through four. They have allowed at least four goals in all of those games. In the postseason, Winnipeg has gotten production from Neal Pionk. He has seven assists in the four games while Adam Lowry has four goals.

Las Vegas has been playing very well since the game one loss. They have five players with two or more goals and five players with four or more points. They are getting production from everybody on the ice, no matter who is in. Brett Howden leads all playoff players with a +/- of six in the four games. It may not seem like an important stat, but good things happen when Howden is on the ice.

Here are the Jets-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Jets-Golden Knights Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-178)

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Jets vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets need to get back to how they played in game one. They came out with energy and it caught the Golden Knights off guard. They do usually play well in the first period, though. After the first intermission is when their troubles start. They have been outscored in the second period this series 7-3. When you are constantly playing from behind in the third period it becomes very hard to win. If the Jets can find a way to play well in the second period and head into the third with a lead or the game tied, the can cover this spread.

The Jets have given up more shots than they have taken in each of their losses. Winnipeg needs to find a way get bodies in front of the puck and limit the shots on net from Vegas. When the goalie has to deal with 40-plus shots on the night, three or four are bound to find the back of the net. The Jets need to be more aggressive on the defensive side of the ice and limit the shots taken by Las Vegas.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are playing very well. Anyone they put on the ice happens to do well in that game. One thing they are doing very well is getting in front of the shooting lanes. The Golden Knights average 20.5 blocks per game in this series. It is hard to score if the puck does not make it to the net. Las Vegas needs to keep this up to avoid letting the Jets back into the series.

Las Vegas has scored at least four goals in the last three games this series. When this happened in the regular season, the Golden Knights had a record of 37-1-0. If Vegas gets to four goals, they will not lose. Their gameplan is working and if they stick to it, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Jets came out and won game one, but that will be the only game they win all series. The Golden Knights should be able to win this game, cover the spread and end the series Thursday night.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+146), Over 5.5 (-120)