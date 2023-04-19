The Seattle Kraken have a 1-0 lead heading into game two against the Colorado Avalanche. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we give out a Kraken-Avalanche prediction and pick.

Game one of this series was surprsingly low scoring. Eeli Tolvanen opened up the scoring in the first period for the Kraken. Top goal scorer for the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen quickly answered with a goal of his own. That would be the only goal Colorado scored all game. Seattle would score one goal in both the second and third period to win 3-1. Philipp Grubauer was in goal for the Kraken and played fantastic. The Avalanche got 35 shots on net and Grubauer saved 34 of them to lead Seattle to their first ever playoff win.

Game two will be Thursday night in Colorado.

Here are the Kraken-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Kraken-Avalanche Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-144)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken score at a high rate. During the regular season, the Kraken were tied for fourth in goals per game. They scored three goals in game one, and that was low for them. When the Kraken take shots, they score. Seattle was second in the NHL in shot percentage. The Kraken need to continue putting puck on net in game two. Colorado is not an easy team to score against, so the more shots the better. Seattle has won three games against Colorado this season, including the playoffs. In all three games, Seattle had 30 or more shots on net. If the Kraken can get to that number in game two, they should be able to score three or four goals.

Seattle was one of the best teams on the road during the regular season. Their 26 road wins were fifth most in the NHL. For some reason, the Kraken play better when away from home. To advance in the playoffs, teams have to win away games. Both of Seattle’s regular season wins against the Avalanche came on the road as well.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has some things to clean up in game two of this series. In game one, the Avalanche only had one takeaway. The Kraken are very strong on the attack, so Colorado needs to put more pressure on them. If the Avalanche allow the Kraken to hold the puck on their side of the blue line and wait for someone to get open, Colorado will not win this game. The Avalanche averaged over seven takeaways per game during the regular season and they need to get back to that number in game two.

Colorado also gave the puck away 12 times. They can not expect to win if they continue to lose chances on the attack. The Avalanche need to take care of the puck in game two. They score well, so the more chances the better. Seattle had the third worst save percentage in the NHL during the regular season. If the Avalanche can take care of the puck and put more shots on net, they even up this series.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

With how the Kraken play on the road, they will always be a threat to cover the spread or win. Seattle has the edge over the Avalanche in every game they have played in Colorado this season. Expect game two to be the same.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-144), Over 5.5 (-130)