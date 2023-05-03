The Seattle Kraken face off with the Dallas Stars in game two of the second round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This game will continue our Stanley Cup playoff odds series as we hand out a Kraken-Stars prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one was action packed. The Stars scored less than three minutes into the first period, but the Kraken were able to answer with a goal of their own. Once that happened, the flood gates opened. In less than four minutes, there were four goals scored and three by the Kraken. The game remained 4-2 heading into the third period, but Dallas was able to tie it up thanks to Joe Pavelski. Pavelski scored twice in the third period, and the two goals in the first were his as well. He finished the night with four goals in his first game back after suffering a concussion in round one. 12 minutes into overtime, Yanni Gourde netted the game winner to take home the game one victory.

Here are the Kraken-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Kraken-Stars Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-164)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 5.5 (+106)

Under: 5.5 (-130)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Stars

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

Seattle was one of the best offensive teams in the regular season and first round of the playoffs. This has clearly continued into the second round after scoring five goals against the Stars and goalie Jake Oettinger. Oettinger was one of the better goalies all season, so lighting the lamp five times on him is impressive. The Kraken will need to keep up this scoring onslaught if they want to beat the Stars and take a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Kraken took 44 shots during game one. In playoff hockey, teams are going to rip shots, but the Kraken did that very well on Tuesday night. They had guys in the right place and they found the weak part of the Stars defense. Taking that many shots on net is going to be important in game two. Oettinger is very good, despite his game one performance, so the more shots the better for the Kraken.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars held the Kraken scoreless in the second and third period during game one. The first period goals seemed to be a little bit of a fluke. Do not expect Oettinger to have another game where he gives up that many goals in a short time period. He made some good saves up until the overtime goal given up. He should be able to keep the Kraken scoring in check a little bit more in this game.

Pavelski was unstoppable for Dallas. However, they are going to need more production from their wingers and other skaters. Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin were held quiet in the first game. They were the two leading scorers for Dallas in round one. The Stars will need one or both of these players to have a good game Thursday night if they want to even up the series.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick

This game should still have a decent amount of scoring. You should also expect another good game. These are two good teams that play competitive games. The Kraken should keep this one close.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-164), Over 5.5 (+106)