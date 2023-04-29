Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche will battle in an epic Game 7 showdown in the first-round series. We are in Colorado, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Kraken-Avalanche Game 7 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche defeated the Kraken 4-1 in Game 6 to force an epic Game 7. Now, the defending Stanley Cup champions are still alive and hoping to keep their title defense alive. Vince Dunn got the Kraken on the board with an early goal. However, the Avs clapped back when Mikko Rantanen batted a rebound back into the net with 19 seconds left in the first period. The Avalanche took the lead in the second period when Erik Johnson received a backchecked pass from Rantanen and blasted it past the goalie. Then, the Avs extended their lead when Artturi Lehkonen redirected a shot from Devon Toews and into the net to make it 3-1. The Avalanche added an empty-net goal in the third to seal the win.

Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves for the Avalanche. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves for the Kraken. The Avalanche won 58 percent of their faceoffs. Ultimately, they survived despite whiffing on all five powerplay chances. But they killed all three Kraken chances on the powerplay.

It will be the first Game 7 the Kraken ever plays. Conversely, the Avs have been here plenty of times before. The Avalanche are 6-9 in their Game 7 history. Likewise, they are 4-4 in Game 7 home games. The Avalanche will attempt to erase the demons of their past.

Here are the Kraken-Avalanche Game 7 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Kraken-Avalanche Game 7 Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-138)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche Game 7

TV: TNT, ROOT, TVAS, ALT

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread



The Kraken has made history just by being here. Now, they have a chance to pull off the upset of the century by taking out the reigning, defending Stanley Cup champions in Game 7.

The offense has been sporadic. Sometimes, their top line scores. But there have been other situations where their third and fourth liners made a mark. Ironically, all of their wins in this series have resulted from strong play from their depth. Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, and Matty Benniers are all solid players. However, the Kraken have thrived off their secondary scoring. The third and fourth liners have combined for five goals in this series. Furthermore, none of them could score in Game 6. It is not a surprise they did not succeed in that game, considering the impact the secondary lines have had in this series.

Grubauer has had a solid series. Significantly, he is 3-3 with a goals-against average of 2.68 with a save percentage of .919 through six games. Grubauer must play his best game for the Kraken to have a chance.

The Kraken will cover the spread if their third and fourth liners can produce. Then, the defense must tighten the angles and prevent the Avs from getting too many scoring chances.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche were supposed to destroy the Kraken in this series. Instead, they have struggled to put the Kraken away, and their offense has not delivered to the fullest extent of their abilities.

Nathan MacKinnon has three goals and three assists. Additionally, Rantanen has six goals and three assists. Cale Makar has one goal and four assists. Ultimately, these three are the heart and soul of the Avalanche. How they play in this game will determine if the Avalanche can advance in this series. Moreover, the Avs must do better on the powerplay. The Avalanche have struggled on the powerplay, converting only 5.9 percent of their chances. Unfortunately, it has continued their struggles from the regular season.

Georgiev is 3-3 with a goals-against average of 2.69 with a save percentage of .913 in this series. Now, he must step up his game to give the Avalanche a chance to advance. Can he finish the job?

The Avalanche will cover the spread if the offense can get going and score early. Next, they must convert on their chances on the powerplay. The Avalanche must play the same tight defense they displayed in Game 6.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Game 7 Prediction & Pick

The winner will meet the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Who will it be? Experience matters in the playoffs. Therefore, expect the Avalanche to overcome their obstacles and power their way to a second-round showdown with the Stars after dispatching the Kraken.

