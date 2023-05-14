Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Seattle Kraken will face the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the Second-Round Series. We are in Dallas, Texas, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Kraken-Stars Game 7 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kraken defeated the Stars 6-3 in Game 6 to earn another day of life. Now, the Kraken and Stars will meet in the game that every kid dreams about as a child: Game 7. The Kraken got off to a good start when Yanni Gourde started the scoring with a goal. However, Mason Marchmet tied the game for the Stars. But the Kraken responded with a powerplay goal by Jordan Eberle. Later, the Kraken added more in the second period when Eeli Tolvanen scored to give the Kraken a two-goal lead. Tye Kratye then scored to make it 4-1 Kraken. Conversely, Joe Pavelski cut the deficit with a powerplay goal.

But the Kraken wanted to ensure they got this game when Matty Benniers added a goal. Then, Joel Kiviranta responded 15 seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-3. But the lead was too much to overcome as Eberle added an empty-net goal to put the game away and force a decisive Game 7.

Jake Oettinger did not play well, allowing four goals through two periods, forcing the Stars to pull him. Conversely, Phillip Grubauer made 20 saves and preserved the victory for the Kraken.

The Stars lost despite winning 52 percent of the faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay. But the Stars lacked the ability to defend the net. Now, they must play better in Game 7 to have a chance to play in the Western Conference Finals.

Here are the Kraken-Stars Game 7 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Kraken-Stars Game 7 Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-154)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Stars Game 7

TV: ESPN, TVAS and SportsNet

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken won in the same manner they have won all seven of their playoff games. Therefore, every line on the team contributed as a player from all four scored a goal to help the Kraken.

Eberle was a force with a goal and an assist. Thus, he now has four goals and an assist. Gourde was efficient, with one goal and one assist. Now, he has three goals and seven assists. Jaden Schwartz distributed an assist. Subsequently, he pulled his numbers up to five goals and four assists. The secondary scoring contributed throughout the game and will try and keep the momentum going.

The powerplay was solid, going 1 for 3. Moreover, they scored five even-strength goals. But the Kraken played well on defense, blocking 23 shots in front of Grubauer, preventing numerous chances. Consequently, it could have been a lot worse.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they continue to get secondary scoring. Then, they must play defense.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars were supposed to close the Kraken out in six games. Moreover, it was supposed to be another road victory. But it did not work out that way, as the Stars allowed early goals and let the game get out of hand.

The Stars must play better defense. Moreover, the offense must get the most out of their stars to avoid falling to the pressure. The Stars need more of Jamie Robertson. Subsequently, he notched an assist and had three in the previous game. But the Stars need him to put one in the net. Also, the Stars need more out of Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn. Hintz did not score a point in Game 6, and neither did Benn. Consequently, the Stars suffered on both ends.

The Stars need better production from Oettinger. Ironically, it was not the first time he had a bad game in this series. But Oettinger responded well in Game 4 after having a horrible performance in Game 3. Now, Oettinger will need to play more efficiently. The Stars must block more shots to have a chance to prevent allowing soft goals.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can score first. Then, they must defend the net better while not allowing the Kraken to have a chance to do any damage.

Final Kraken-Stars Game 7 Prediction & Pick

The Stars had a terrible game in Game 6. However, they are too good to let it happen twice. The Kraken have had a magical season in their second year in the league. However, their season will end on Monday with the Stars advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Final Kraken-Stars Game 7 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+128)