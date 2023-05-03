It is game one of the Western Conference semi-finals as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a game one Oilers-Golden Knights prediction pick, and how to watch.

For the Oilers, they finished the regular season just two points behind Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific division. They did take three of four games from the Golden Knights, as two games went to overtime in the four they played. Three games in the series were decided by one goal, while one was a 7-4 win for the Oilers. Edmonton comes in after finishing off the Kings in six games, scoring plenty of goals in the process.

The Golden Knights lost game one of the series against the Jets, but then, they won four straight to dispatch them. After scoring just one goal in game one, the Golden Knights scored 18 goals in four games, winning the series. Mark Stone and Chandley Stephenson had a great series in the process. Now, two well-rested teams face off for a chance to go to the Western Conference Finals.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-265)

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+/NHLPP

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers did what they do best in the series against the Kings, they scored goals. In the series, the Oilers averaged 3.83 goals per game, and while their shot production waned in the final two games, they dominated the first four. They scored on the powerplay as well. They scored a powerplay goal in every game of the series, including three games with two powerplay goals each.

Leon Draisaitl is looking like the playoff MVP already. In the six games, he scored seven goals and also added four assists. He scored three times on the powerplay, plus had two assists there. Connor McDavid showed up as well, but not in his normal goal-scoring way. McDavid only had three goals in the series, but he added seven assists in the series and continued his point-scoring pace. Evan Bouchard also loaded up the assists. With six assists on the powerplay and eight overall, Bouchard scored ten points in the series. Then, there was the drop-off. Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Klim Kostin, Mattias Ekholm, and Zach Hyman were all tied for fourth in points with four. Nugent-Hopkins did not score a single goal in the series, which is surprising for such a goal scorer.

In goal for Edmonton, both goalies saw time in the series. Jack Campbell played game four after the Oilers were up 2-1. He came in and stopped 27 of 28 shots for the win. Stuart Skinner was the primary goalie for the series. He was not amazing though. He has an 3.43 goals-against average with a .890 save percentage.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights took care of business against the Kings. They lost game one while only getting 17 shots on goal but made sure not to let that happen again. they outshot the Jets in each of the next three games, including a double-overtime thriller. They took advantage of even man situations as well. The Jers scored nine goals in the last four games, with four of them being on the power play. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights scored just three of their 18 goals on the powerplay.

Mark Stone came back from missing a chunk of games in the regular season to make a major difference in this series. He was plus five in plus-minus while scoring three goals and adding five assists. Chandler Stephenson scored four times in the series and had five assists of his own. William Karlsson also scored four times and has a plus-three rating to show for it. Brett Howden played lockdown defense, raking in a plus-eight rating, while adding four points in the series.

To top it off Laurent Brossoit was dolid. He saves 91.5% of shots he faced and has a 2.42 goals-against average. He will need to be on his game in this series though. In his two total appearances against the Oilers, he allowed four goals on 35 shots. In his only start of the season, back in March, he let in three goals, but the Oilers fell in overtime 4-3.

Final Oilers- Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Brossoit is the key to game one and this series. If he plays like game five, or even game two of the Winnipeg series, the Golden Knights have a chance. If he does not, the Oilers are too good at scoring to be slowed down. The Golden Knights need to also limit penalties. They gave up a fair amount in their opening series, and if they do that again, they will pay. The game will see plenty of the Oilers’ offense. Nugent-Hopkins gets back on track, and they win with ease.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Oilers +1.5 (-265)