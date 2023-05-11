Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Second-Round series. We are in Sin City, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 4 to even the series at two apiece. Now, the series shifts back to Vegas and turns into a best-of-three as the Oilers and Knights will battle it out for the chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Nick Bjugstad started the scoring when he came off the pressure and delved in for a wrap-around goal to make it 1-0 Edmonton. Next, Evan Bouchard blasted a one-timer into the net for a powerplay goal. Amazingly, it was a 90 MPH clapper that solidified the lead. Mattias Ekholm later came off a pass from Leon Draisaitl and teed off a shot into the net to make it 3-0 Oilers. Next, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins delivered a beautiful one-timer off a pass from Connor McDavid for his first playoff goal of the season.

It was a wild game with a violent ending, as Alex Pietrangelo delivered a brutal two-handed slash on Draisaitl with the game already out of hand. Ultimately, he received a five-minute major along with a game misconduct.

Adin Hill struggled in net for the Knights, allowing four goals. Conversely, Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to preserve the win. The Oilers and Knights split the faceoff circle down the middle. Also, the Oilers went 1 for 6 on the powerplay while also killing all four penalties. The Oilers also leveled 46 hits and blocked 15 shots.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (+128)

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5

TV: TNT, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers have had the best offense all season. Now, they must continue to stay hot to have a chance. The Oilers have two of the best scorers in the league and will look to hope to keep the momentum.

McDavid has five goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. Likewise, he has two goals and five assists in this series. Draisaitl has 13 goals and four assists. Furthermore, he has tallied six goals and one assist in this series. Bouchard has three goals and 11 assists. Furthermore, he has two goals and three assists in this series. Zach Hyman continues to struggle in the playoffs. Unfortunately, he has not scored a goal and has four assists. Nugent-Hopkins finally tallied his first goal of the playoffs and now has one marker and six assists in the postseason.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can get off to a hot start. Then, they must continue to play aggressive and defend the net well.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights have had an up-and-down series. However, the offense had excelled throughout this round until Game 4 came around. The Golden Knights still have plenty of firepower to hurt the Oilers.

Mark Stone has four goals and seven assists in the postseason. However, he has not tallied a point in the past two games. Curtis Stephenson has six goals and four assists in the playoffs. Likewise, he has tallied two goals in this series. Jack Eichel has five goals and five assists in this series. Moreover, he has put two goals and three assists in this series. Pietrangelo has not scored a goal yet in the playoffs. Regardless, he has six assists. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists. Regardless, he has only had one apple in this series.

Laurent Brossoit suffered an injury in Game 3. Therefore, the Knights went with Hill and might have to go back to him in Game 5. It has been a bizare year for injuries with the Vegas goalies and it has continued in the postseason.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can get some opportunities on the powerplay. Then, they must avoid penalties and not give the Oilers too many chances on the extra-man attack.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The oddsmakers do not seem to like Vegas. However, the trend in this series has been for the Knights to bounce back after a bad loss. Exoect the Golden Knights to use the fuel of their crowd to stay competitive in this game.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (+128)