The series heads to Southern California as the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings face off in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We are in LA, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Kings Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers defeated the Kings 4-2 in Game 2 to earn a split of the first two games in Alberta. Now, the series shifts to Los Angeles, and the Oilers must steal a game to regain the home-ice advantage.

Derrick Ryan started the scoring when he raced toward the net and grabbed a bouncing puck off the boards to put the Oilers up 1-0 in the first period. Then, the Oilers earned a powerplay opportunity and capitalized when Connor McDavid delivered a beautiful pass to Leon Draisaitl, who connected on the 1-timer for a powerplay goal to make it 2-0. The Kings struck back in the second period when Phillip Danault got the pass and jabbed it off Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner, and then plucked the rebound back into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, the Kings got a late goal in the second period when Gabriel Vilardi skated toward Skinner and squeezed it past him for an amazing individual effort. But the Oilers got the last laugh when Klim Koston grabbed a loose puck and raced toward Joonas Korpisalo before firing it past him. Finally, the Oilers got an empty-netter from Evander Kane to seal the game.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 3 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+162)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Game 3

TV: TNT, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers won despite getting most of their success from the third and fourth lines. Surprisingly, their bottom two lines produced two goals to help spark the Oilers to victory in Game 2.

McDavid produced an assist. Yet, he is still searching for his first goal in the playoffs. Draisaitl was the best player on the ice, with one goal and two assists. Thus, his playmaking and effectiveness helped give the Oilers an edge. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took five shots but did not produce a goal. Likewise, Zach Hyman also went scoreless in this game. The Oilers fired 37 shots at Korpisalo. Furthermore, they won 56 percent of their faceoffs. The Oilers converted on their only powerplay chance.

Skinner played an efficient game, making 23 saves while allowing two goals. Moreover, he did not crumble under the pressure after the Kings rallied from a 2-goal deficit. The Oilers killed off all four penalties they allowed the Kings to have. Additionally, they blocked 22 shots.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties. Also, they must convert on their chances. The secondary lines must continue the momentum they built from Game 2 to help the Oilers take the lead in this series.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have played the Oilers tough in this series. Ultimately, they could have won Game 2 as they battled back from a 2-goal deficit for the second time in this series. The series is in LA now, and the Kings have a chance to capitalize.

The Kings will need more from Anze Kopitar. Sadly, he could not score in Game 2 and fielded a plus/minus rating of -1. Adrian Kempe had an assist for the Kings. However, the Kings need him to find the back of the net. Viktor Arvidsson also went scoreless while producing a plus/minus rating of -1. Conversely, Danault did a great job on the third line and hopes to continue to build on it. The Kings need to shoot more. Consequently, they only took 25 shots. The Kings also whiffed on four powerplay chances. Moreover, they won only 44 percent of their faceoffs, preventing them from getting more chances.

Korpisalo did a great job, stopping 33 shots from going into the net while allowing three goals. However, he allowed a powerplay goal as he could not catch up to the 1-timer. But the Kings played well enough to not put him in that situation too often.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can prevent McDavid from getting loose. Likewise, they must continue their discipline and not take penalties.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Oilers and Kings were 1-1 heading into Game 3 last year. Then, the Oilers won the next two games in Los Angeles, covering the spread both times. Expect history to repeat itself and the Oilers to use that momentum to take the series lead.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+162)