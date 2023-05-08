The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken as they try to avoid going down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoff Western Conference semi-finals. This game will continue our Stanley Cup playoff odds series with a Stars-Kraken prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch.

The Kraken come into game four with a 2-1 series lead. Jordan Eberle has been very good for Seattle as he has scored in each game this series. The Kraken have a tough task trying to score on Jake Oettinger, but Eberle has been making it look easy. Including Eberly, 10 different Kraken skaters have found the back of the net. They are sharing the puck and finding the open man close to the goalie for easier shots or rebounds and redirects. Philipp Grubauer has not been as good as he was in the series with Colorado, but he has played good enough to win. He has a save percentage a couple ticks below .900.

The Stars need to find a way to stop the Kraken attack. Oettinger has been struggling in net. He has allowed a few goals that probably should have been saved. His save percentage is well under .900 and the Kraken have scored 12 goals on him. However, the Stars are doing alright offensively. Joe Pavelski has five goals while five other players have a goal themselves. The Stars will need to score multiple goals in order to beat the Kraken Tuesday night.

The Kraken lead the series 2-1 heading into game four.

Here are the Stars-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Kraken Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+176)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Stars vs. Kraken

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars need to score to win. In the game they beat the Kraken this series, they put up four goals. They also outshot the Kraken by 10, 37-27. Dallas will need to control the puck in the offensive zone and rip shots on net. Grubauer will make some mistakes and allow a goal here and there. If the Stars rip shots and keep control of the puck, they will cover this spread.

Dallas needs better play out of Oettinger. He has allowed 12 goals in three games started. The Kraken have scored four goals in one period twice this series, so Oettinger needs to be extra alert in net. He can not allow Seattle to score those easy goals and gain momentum on the ice. If Oettinger can play as he did in game two, the Stars will cover the spread.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The key for Seattle is puck control and ripping shots on net. The Kraken have done this very well throughout the series. Seattle has controlled the puck on their side of the ice have not allowed the Stars to gain any forward momentum. Every shift is threat to score for Seattle and they seem to have found Oettinger’s weakness in net. If the Kraken can keep that up, they will win this game.

Seattle has actually been good on defense. Game one saw Pavelski score four times, but other than him only five other skaters have scored. Seattle does a good job at getting in front of the puck and blocking shots as well as not allowing any easy shots at the net. The Kraken have done a pretty good job on defense in this series and they will need to keep it up.

Final Stars-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kraken have been exploding offensively and the team is clicking on both sides of the ice. Expect the Kraken to win this game, or at least cover the spread.

Final Stars-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (215). Over 5.5 (-122)