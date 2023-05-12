Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dallas Stars will attempt to close out the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the Second-Round Series. We are in Seattle, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Kraken Game 6 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars won 5-2 in Game 5 of the Second-Round Series. Now, they are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. Wyatt Johnston started things off on a give-and-go and scored off the slot to make it 1-0 Dallas. Later, Roope Hintz went off on a great outbreak and fired a shot into the net to make it 2-0 Stars. Joe Pavelski struck next when he came off a rebound and fired it into the net for a 3-0 advantage. However, Adam Larsson centered a shot perfectly to put the Kraken on the board. He then set up a beautiful screen for a shot from Jared McCann that cut the deficit to 3-2. However, Hintz scored again when he pinged it into the net off the top crossbar. Dallas added an empty netter to seal the game.

Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals while making 16 saves. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger helped the Stars by making 29 saves. The Kraken only won 40 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. The Kraken leveled 39 hits and blocked 13 shots. However, they could not get many shots past Oettinger.

The Stars won their last series on the road in Game 6. Now, they look to do it again with a chance to get some early rest before meeting the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. But they must finish off the Kraken first.

Here are the Stars-Kraken Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Kraken Game 6 Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Stars vs. Kraken Game 6

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars can be a dangerous team when they are firing on all cylinders. Now, they look to put this series away and score some more goals early to take command and take all hope away from the Kraken.

Hintz has six goals and nine assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Max Domi has three goals and seven assists. Jamie Benn has two goals and seven assists. Likewise, Evgeni Dadonov has four goals and four assists. Tyler Seguin has five goals and three assists. Also, Jason Robertson has two goals and six assists. These skaters will hope to give the Stars some early scoring and deliver the knockout punch to the Kraken. Also, they hope to get more chances on the powerplay.

Oettinger has been up and down in this series. However, he is still strong. Oettinger is 6-4 with a goals-against average of 2.71 with a save percentage of .903.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can strike first. Then, Oettinger must continue to hold down the fort.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken have done a great job in these playoffs of scoring goals at opportune times. However, their luck might be running out as they face an elimination game with their season on the line.

Jaden Schwartz has had a good playoff, with five goals and four assists. Meanwhile, defenseman Justin Schultz has three goals and six assists. Yanni Gourde has three goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Jordan Eberle has four goals and three assists. Alexander Wennberg has two goals and four assists. Ultimately, these skaters must find ways to score to give the Kraken a chance. Scoring first is essential to the Kraken’s survival hopes. Therefore, they must attempt to replicate what they did in Game 6.

Grubauer must also play better. Unfortunately, he played poorly in Game 5 and allowed too many shots to go in. Grubauer must reach deep down to try and find the level of play that will help him thrive in this elimination game. Consequently, another bad game could spell the end for the Kraken.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they can get to the puck on each end and put it into the net. Then, Grubauer must play well on his end to help Seattle.

Final Stars-Kraken Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are at home and will feed off the crowd energy. However, they face the one team with plenty of experience in winning Game 6 road games. Therefore, expect the Stars to find a way to close it out and advance to the Western Conference Finals,

Final Stars-Kraken Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)