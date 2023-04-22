Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dallas Stars will attempt to even the series as they face the Minnesota Wild for Game 4 of the first-round series at the Xcel Energy Center. We’re in Minneapolis sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Wild Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Wild defeated the Stars 5-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Now, the Wild hope to take a commanding 3-1 lead while the Stars hope to even the series before it shifts back to Texas. Mats Zuccarello started things off in the first period by picking up a loose puck off the rebound and directed it past Jake Oettinger to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Then, the second period came, and the Wild struck again when Marcus Johansson dangled through the defenders and flung it past Oettinger to make it 2-0 Wild.

But the Stars struck 11 seconds later when Luke Glendening capped a bouncing puck into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Wild put more distance when Marcus Foligno deflected a shot into the net to make it 3-1 Wild. Zuccarello struck again on a breakaway when he flung a shot into the net to cement the game. Then, Ryan Hartman added an empty netter to finish the score.

Oettinger struggled in this affair, allowing four goals while making only 20 saves. Conversely, Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves and allowed only one goal. Neither team took many shots. Also, the Stars could not do anything despite winning 63 percent of the faceoffs. The Stars went 0 for 2 on the powerplay, while the Wild went 1 for 4. Also, the Wild blocked 22 shots.

Here are the Stars-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Game 4 Odds: Stars-Wild Game 4 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+260)

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-118)

How To Watch Stars vs. Wild Game 4

TV: SNE, SNO, SNP

Stream: NHL

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars dominated the first two games and produced plenty of chances on the powerplay. However, the offense struggled in this game and could not generate the same momentum in a hostile environment.

Jason Robertson has one goal and two assists but could not deliver anything in Game 3. Now, Robertson hopes to rebound and carry the Stars on his back. Jamie Benn has one goal and two assists. Likewise, he also struggled in Game 3 and hopes to bounce back. Roope Hintz has four goals and an assist in this series. However, he also failed to do anything in Game 3. Joe Pavelski missed another game, and the Stars felt his absence. Ultimately, the Stars must account for his absence, and someone else must step up.

Oettinger is 1-2 with a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .898. Unfortunately, it has been a tough series for him, and the Stars need him to be at his best for the Stars to have a chance to take Game 4.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can strike early. Then, they need Oettinger to carry the load and play better.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild have done everything correctly in this series. Now, they hope to keep the pressure up and deliver more offensively to give themselves a 3-1 edge. The Wild have some playmakers that can make plenty of noise.

Kirill Kaprizov has one goal in three games. Ultimately, Minnesota has thrived despite his struggles. Zuccarello has been the star for the Wild, with two goals and two assists. Now, expect him to continue to display his prescience on the ice. Hartman returned for the Wild after missing Game 2. Substantially, he played a role all over the ice and contributed an empty netter. Hartman now has two goals and two assists through two playoff games. Meanwhile, Johansson has two goals through three games.

Gustavsson has played amazingly through his two games, fielding a 2-0 record with a goals-against average of 1.18 with a save percentage of .961. However, Marc-Andre Fleury has struggled, allowing seven goals in Game 2, with a save percentage of .774. Will the Wild make the right decision and stick with Gustavsson? Or will they continue their goalie rotation and risk a shaky goalie allowing the Stars new life?

The Wild will cover the spread if they strike early. Likewise, they need Gustavsson in the starter’s crease.

Final Stars-Wild Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Stars will give a much better effort. Therefore, expect them to play the Wild hard, even if Gustavsson starts. It will not be another blowout win for the Wild.

Final Stars-Wild Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)