The Brandon Saad era has officially come to an end in St. Louis. The veteran forward has played his last game with the Blues after the two sides agreed to a contract termination on Wednesday, the team announced.

And there are already a couple of potential suitors for the two-time Stanley Cup champion, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported on Thursday.

“Four teams to keep an eye on for pending free agent Brandon Saad, who is eligible to sign as soon as Friday. Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning,” the hockey insider wrote. “Saad scored 26 last year and is eager to prove he has plenty left in tank.”

All of the Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Devils and Lightning will be eyeing deep Stanley Cup Playoff runs in a couple of months time, and Saad's wealth of postseason experience could come in handy.

The 32-year-old suited up in 43 games for the Blues this season, managing seven goals and 16 points along with six penalty minutes. Over 906 career regular-season games split between the Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets, Saad has amassed 260 goals and 515 points.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was originally selected 43rd overall by the Hawks in the 2011 NHL Draft. He won two Stanley Cups in Chicago — in 2013 and 2015 — while playing a key role in both title runs.

It'll be interesting to see where the former 31-goal scorer ends up. Saad signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract with St. Louis as a free agent in July of 2021.

Blues will keep battling for a playoff spot without Brandon Saad

Besides scoring a natural hat trick in a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators in early January, Saad wasn't moving the needle too much in Missouri in 2024-25.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong will now have some cap space to work with if he decides to try to make the roster better ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

Currently under .500 at 23-24-4 through 51 games — and now losers of three games in a row — the Blues have fallen to a full seven points out of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference.

Although there's still an avenue for St. Louis to advance to the postseason, it's looking more likely that it will be a third consecutive season without playoff hockey for Jim Montgomery's troops.

The Blues won a series against the Minnesota Wild in 2021-22, but were defeated in the next round by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. The franchise hasn't played a playoff game since.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Armstrong makes a move or two with Saad's salary off the books, although if the team keeps losing, it will be hard to justify that.

The Blues are back in action against the Avalanche in Colorado on Friday night as they look to avoid falling into a four-game skid for the second time this season. Puck is set to drop just past 9:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver.