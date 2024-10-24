Despite several additions in the 2024 offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks remain near the bottom of the NHL's Central Division.

Although it's still early in the 2024-25 season, the Blackhawks' 2-4-1 record through seven games is only slightly better in the division than the last-place Nashville Predators, who experienced a disastrous 0-5 start before finally picking up their first win to stop the skid.

But could the Blackhawks be looking to make additional reinforcements? According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column, Chicago is looking to add down the middle, via Sportsnet.

“Cut-and-paste with Chicago, when it comes to centres,” he wrote. “Centres for everyone!”

Friedman had been discussing the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators and their respective search for an additional center. The Blackhawks forward group is led by 2023 first overall draft selection Connor Bedard, followed down the middle by Philipp Kurashev, Jason Dickinson, and Lukas Reichel.

However, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson recently scratched Kurashev following a subpar performance as a wakeup call that anything less than 100% effort isn't being tolerated any longer in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks are in action next against the visiting Nashville Predators at United Center; puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.

The Blackhawks made several additions during the summer

After finishing in the NHL basement in Connor Bedard's rookie season, Blackhawks management sought to insulate him by surrounding him with more established NHL experience.

In their active pursuit of improvement, the Blackhawks were one of the busier teams in free agency, signing several veterans, including forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Craig Smith, Pat Maroon, defensemen Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

They also traded for forward Ilya Mikheyev and re-acquired 2015 Stanley Cup winner Teuvo Teravainen, who had spent the last several seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

It now seems the organization is looking to make further reinforcements to help accelerate their rebuilding process.