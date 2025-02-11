Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato is getting a ton of interest as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Donato is sought after by multiple teams, including the Ottawa Senators.

While the scuttlebutt in recent weeks is that Donato is leaving, that may not be the case. The Blackhawks may not be willing to move him, per NHL Trade Rumors.

Donato is red-hot right now. He's posted seven total points in his last three games. The forward is charging up a Blackhawks team that's won just three of their last 10 contests.

Donato is an unrestricted free agent on July 1, which has led multiple teams to try and grab him. Some other teams linked to the Donato sweepstakes include the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Blackhawks are mired in another frustrating season. The team is last in the Western Conference's Central Division, with a 17-31-7 record.

Ryan Donato's days with the Blackhawks may be numbered

The Blackhawks have a core of young talent, but the team hasn't been able to come together with wins in recent years. Chicago is in danger of finishing last in the division for the third consecutive year.

Donato is skating well, despite the frustrations. This season he's posted 37 total points, including 19 goals.

“He’s usually one of the first guys at the rink and takes care of himself and he’s very detailed in terms of how he prepares himself,” interim Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said, per NBC Sports. “But also within our team as a group, he asks questions and he kind of relays messages on the bench and in the locker room as well.”

Donato has skated in the Windy City since 2023. He's also spent time with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken. Donato has 202 total points in his career.

The Blackhawks forward has tried to make the best of all of the trade rumors swirling around him.

“I always say we have the best jobs in the world, right? We’re NHL hockey players,” Donato said.

“I just know God has a plan for me. Come to work every day and give it my all.”

Chicago and the NHL are on a break due to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Blackhawks next play the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 22.

If Donato is going, then a move will need to be made soon. The NHL trade deadline is March 7.