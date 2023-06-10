The Columbus Blue Jackets are active early in the NHL offseason. They made a splash to acquire Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. On Friday, they continued with a massive sign-and-trade with the New Jersey Devils for Damon Severson.

However, they may not be done. The Blue Jackets also have St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko on their radar, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reports. Pagnotta notes the Blue Jackets are not alone in their pursuit of Parayko.

Clearly, Columbus set out to upgrade their blueline this offseason. And they aren't exactly shying away from eye-popping moves. The team traded a bit of a haul to the Philadelphia Flyers in a three-team deal for Parayko.

Furthermore, the Blue Jackets acquired Severson in a sign-and-trade deal, a rarity in the NHL. Columbus gave up a 2023 third-round pick. They signed the 28-year-old Severson to an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million in annual average value.

Columbus finished last season as one of the worst teams in the NHL, especially defensively. They allowed a jaw-dropping 330 goals against this past season. Only the Anaheim Ducks (338) allowed more goals in 2022-23.

Parayko, 30, has spent eight years in the NHL, all with the Blues. He plays an imposing style of hockey, aided by his 6'6″ stature. The Blues defenseman has full no-trade protection, however. Any trade involving him this summer must be approved by him.

Columbus certainly looks far from done as they clearly aim to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. More moves are surely coming for this team as an overhaul looks underway. Let's see what general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has up his sleeve ahead of free agency and the draft later this month.