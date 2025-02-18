The Boston Bruins are continuing to evaluate all of their options ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline — and one of them could lead to pending restricted free agent Morgan Geekie getting a change of scenery.

The Bruins lost each of their last two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off and now sit a point back of the final wildcard berth in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture. And as RG's James Murphy reported on Tuesday, the market for the 26-year-old just continues to grow.

“I’d say the market is continually growing for him,” an NHL executive source told Murphy this week. “I’m hearing both playoff contenders and teams not likely to make the playoffs are interested. He’s still young enough to even intrigue teams in a rebuild or teams who want to retool and get younger doing so.”

Geekie is in the midst of a career year, currently fourth on the Bruins in scoring with 17 goals and 29 points in 52 games. Set to be a restricted free agent on July 1, there's a very real chance Boston moves on from the Strathclair, Manitoba native between now and March 7.

The source continued, per RG: “I think the Bruins would still like to sign him, but they also know that depending on what their offseason plans are and may become with the cap going up, he may be out-pricing himself out of those plans. On a real contender, he’s looking like a solid middle sixer up front that can play up and down the depth chart. On a rebuilding team, he’s probably a top sixer and a young veteran that helps your rookies and second-year players.

“I still wouldn’t be surprised if they extend him, but depending on what they could get now, or in the offseason before July 1, it could make more sense to move him. If you could get an actual body, whether it’s a roster player or a really solid prospect, I’d do it. You’re likely not getting a first-rounder, so with this draft, I’d be looking for a player, not a pick.”

Bruins to be buyers and sellers at deadline?

As Murphy reported earlier in February, the 2024-25 Bruins could consider both buying and selling at the deadline. Although captain Brad Marchand's name has been at the forefront, Geekie seems like a more realistic forward to actually get dealt.

Originally selected 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft, Geekie signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Boston on July 1, 2023 after he wasn't qualified by the Seattle Kraken.

Geekie's best year came last season with the Bruins; he posted 39 points in 76 games. It's almost certain he'll set career-highs across the board, and this is probably the highest his trade value has ever been.

With just over $2 million in cap space to work with, the front office in Massachusetts is going to have a couple of tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks.

It'll be interesting to see how the team performs after the 4 Nations Face-Off, and whether it will lead to significant changes in personnel before the offseason.