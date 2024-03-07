Phil Kessel has made a living out of being one of the best playoff performers in his heyday. But even in his advanced age, a few teams are still recognizing the value he presents with the 2024 NHL playoffs beckoning. With players needing to be on a team before the trade deadline passes to be eligible to play in the postseason, time is running out on the veteran forward to sign with a playoff-bound team. Enter the Vancouver Canucks.
According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, “it sounds like things remain on track for Phil Kessel to sign with the Canucks before tomorrow's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline” as “he needs to be on their reserve list by that time in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs.”
The Canucks are currently the team with the best record in the Western Conference, and it looks like they have a genuine shot at winning the Stanley Cup. Phil Kessel may no longer be a needle-moving piece, but he could be a useful veteran piece who could give the team an additional scoring punch on the right as he slots in behind Brock Boeser, Pius Suter, and Conor Garland.
Kessel has made a name for himself as one of the most durable players of his generation; in addition to being the all-time leader in consecutive games played, with 1,064, he has played in all of his team's games in a single season for 13 of his 17 seasons in the NHL, and for his other campaigns, he played in 70 contests.
During the 2022-23 season, Phil Kessel suited up in 82 games for the Golden Knights, a testament to his stellar longevity. However, the Golden Knights phased Kessel out of their lineup the deeper they got into the postseason. Kessel, however, will not mind. He won the third Stanley Cup of his career, and if he indeed latches on with the Canucks, he'll have a strong chance to win his fourth.
Kessel went unsigned in the offseason, perhaps due to concerns over his age and declining production, but he has stayed ready and he'll be raring to give it his all once he makes his return to the ice.