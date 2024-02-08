Playoffs appear to be a longshot, so Caps likely to move assets

The Washington Capitals are no longer a team that can be looked at as a sure-fire Stanley Cup playoff team. Thee days when Alex Ovechkin and his teammates rampaged through the Eastern Conference with a high-scoring attack and strong physical play are long over.

The Capitals find themselves in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the third-place Philadelphia Flyers for the final playoff spot in the division. They are also also seven points out of a Wild Card spot.

The Capitals failed to make the playoffs last year for the first time since the 2013-14 season, and they have not won a playoff series since they were victorious in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the Capitals prepare to face the Florida Panthers on the road Thursday night, they take a five-game losing streak into that matchup in South Florida.

It seems likely that the Caps will be in the sell mode when prior to the April 8 trade deadline, and one of the assets that will likely be on the move is hard-hitting veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson.

The 30-year old blue liner carries a cap hit of $1.75 million, and he could be an attractive player for a team that is looking to add a dependable and physical player to its blue line. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Edmundson is a player that the Caps could move at the deadline.

Joel Edmundson was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens at the start of free agency last year. He is regularly paired with Nick Jensen on the Washington blue line. Edmundson is not much of an offensive threat as he has just 1 goal and 2 assists, but he has blocked 41 shots and delivered 28 hits.