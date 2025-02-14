Are we about to witness the end of an era with the Boston Bruins?

Former Boston head coach Mike Milbury believes that the Bruins could be forced into a very painful decision of trading team captain Brad Marchand if they aren't in a playoff position when the NHL Trade Deadline rolls around less than a month from now on March 7.

While making an appearance “The Greg Hill Show”, Milbury explained that the Bruins don't have a legitimate shot at making a deep playoff run, and that it's “realistic” that they may have to trade Marchand, via X.

“I think that it should be explored and I think they have to take a realistic look at where they are, which is out of the playoffs right now,” Milbury explained. “They're just fractionally out, they could make it back in. I don't think there's a realistic expecation of advancement deep into the playoffs situation, it's just not gonna happen. You've seen the way they've blown leads and their defense….they should be a defense first organization because they don't have enough offensive firepower to try it the other way, and that's where their goal should be moving forward.”

Milbury continued by saying that the Bruins team as a whole hasn't looked like they've had everything together this season, and difficult decisions could be on the way.

“Doesn't look like they've got it all together, and you've gotta certainly point to the personnel first, and then start thinking about who's doing the coaching and who's disciplining who in certain situations. But they don't have it figured out. To get back to your question, I think it has to be explored and it has to be done with some level of diplomacy. If they're going to explore it, they have to discuss it with Marchand. If he says ‘No', they have a tough call.”

Upon the completion of the 4 Nations Face-off tournament, Marchand and the Bruins will resume their season by facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand can become a free-agent after this season

Selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand got his feet wet at the NHL level by playing in 20 games for Boston during the 2009-10 campaign, but his first true season came a year later.

In his rookie year of 2010-11, he scored 21 goals in 77 games while adding another 11 goals and eight assists in the postseason, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup. After several years with the team, he was named the successor to Patrice Bergeron as team captain following his retirement in 2023.