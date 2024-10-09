The Toronto Maple Leafs will run it back with the ‘Core Four' of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Mitch Marner in 2024-25 — but it could be the last time all four star forwards call the city home.

Although Matthews and Nylander are locked up long-term, both Tavares and Marner are set to become unrestricted free agents next summer, and neither player yet has a new contract.

Tavares had his captaincy rescinded prior to this season, but he remains a focal part of the Leafs' offense. And according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, there's a good chance he re-ups in Ontario ahead of next season.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares’ camp, led by veteran agent Pat Brisson, have had contract discussions,” LeBrun reported on Tuesday. “Obviously, the delicate dance here is finding a sweet spot on what a pay cut looks like from Tavares’ current $11 million AAV.”

The hockey insider added: “They’re not there yet, but the dialogue will continue. There’s mutual interest in continuing the relationship. Tavares is raising his family in his hometown and doesn’t want to go anywhere. But I don’t think there’s any rush to get something done, either, especially from the team’s perspective. Obviously, the Leafs have other important files, led by pending UFA Mitch Marner.”

The Leafs have been unable to find any sort of postseason success with their star forwards at the helm, only advancing to the second round one time since Tavares left Long Island to sign in Toronto in July of 2018.

And in 2024-25, the spotlight will be as bright as it's ever been.

Spotlight is on Leafs' John Tavares, Mitch Marner in contract years

Tavares is making $11 million in the final season of his contract, and the 34-year-old will certainly not be making that much on his next deal. His 0.81 points-per-game in 2023-24 was the worst since his rookie season with the New York Islanders in 2009-10.

Still, the Canadian chipped in 29 goals and 65 points over 80 contests last year, and he will still command a solid salary on his next pact. He managed 78 points per 82 games in his six seasons with Toronto, including a career-best showing of 47 goals and 88 points in 2018-19.

But he, along with Marner, has struggled in the postseason. Tavares has added just 24 points in 38 playoff games with the Leafs, and only once won a best-of-7 series after he helped Toronto beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in 2023.

Both Marner and Tavares have made it clear they want to remain in the city, but based on the postseason futility of the franchise, there's a good chance 2024-25 is the last dance for the current core.

Along with the two star forwards, the Leafs will also need to find money for Jake McCabe, Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, Connor Dewar and Conor Timmins if all of those players remain part of the team's long-term plans.

Tavares and the Leafs begin their new campaign against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night.