The March 3 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and speculation is running rampant. While many Chicago Blackhawks fans focus on a potential Patrick Kane trade, they should also keep defenseman Jake McCabe in mind.

As the Blackhawks engage teams on Kane, talks around McCabe are heating up, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Pagnotta goes as far as to say it’s a matter of “when not if” McCabe is moved.

McCabe is not the only other Chicago name on the market. The Blackhawks are also listening to offers on forward Sam Lafferty, Pagnotta notes. Both players have a year left on their contracts. Kane, however, is a free agent at season’s end.

The Blackhawks have already made a move ahead of the deadline. Chicago acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.

One piece the Blackhawks will not move is their team captain, Jonathan Toews. Toews and the team announced he is stepping away from the game of hockey as he recovers from long-COVID symptoms.

While the Blackhawks are listening to offers for their star players, nothing appears to be close. In fact, Pagnotta noted on Wednesday that McCabe and Kane are both in the Chicago lineup as they take on the Dallas Stars.

The Blackhawks are not having a great season as they rebuild their roster. Chicago sits in last place in the Pacific Division. Furthermore, the Blackhawks are the third-worst team in the NHL record-wise. The only teams worse than them are the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.