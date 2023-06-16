After an incredible season in San Jose that will probably earn him the Norris Trophy as the NHL's premier defenseman in 2022-23, it looks like the Sharks and Erik Karlsson are preparing to part ways this summer.

The team's management met with Karlsson's camp, Newport Sports, at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, and both sides came out of the meetings with the same sentiment: it's time to trade to the superstar, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Karlsson is the favorite to win what would be his third Norris Trophy after racking up 25 goals and 76 assists over 82 games in 2022-23, an absolutely outstanding clip for a blueliner.

“Let’s put it this way: While the Sharks were listening on Karlsson before the March 3 trade deadline this season — and did speak to a few teams about him, including the Oilers — this is more of a proactive endeavor,” wrote LeBrun on Friday.

“The Sharks really want to move him. And Karlsson really wants to be moved to a team where he’s got a chance to win.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 33-year-old holds all the cards with a full no-movement clause, meaning he can decide exactly where he wants to be traded. But on the wrong side of 30, the Swedish star wants to win a Stanley Cup, and he's simply not going to do that with the rebuilding San Jose franchise.

LeBrun was told that a few teams have already “kicked the tires” on Karlsson in the past week, but that's reportedly still in the very early stages. While he is an absolute difference maker on any contending team, the fact remains that most contenders are very tight to the salary cap, and would require the Sharks to retain salary in any type of trade.

After signing a mammoth eight-year, $92 million deal with the Sharks in the summer of 2019, he carries a cap hit of $11.5 million per year for the next four seasons, which makes him one of the highest paid players in the league.

Front office sources confirmed to LeBrun that Karlsson is likely in the range of an $8 to $8.5 million player, meaning Sharks general manager Mike Grier would probably have to retain upwards of $2 million in a trade, unless a contender could get creative.

There's no guarantee it will happen, but it seems inevitable that Erik Karlsson's days in California are numbered.