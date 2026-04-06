The NHL's insane late-season coaching carousel continued on Easter Sunday, with New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche dropping a bombshell by replacing Patrick Roy with Pete DeBoer behind the bench. It seems like nobody is safe these days, with Stanley Cup champion Bruce Cassidy, Jim Hiller and Dean Evason all getting the boot in 2026.

It's especially crazy considering the Isles have just four games left in their regular-season, and were in a playoff spot until the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators won crucial games on Sunday afternoon. First-year GM Darche didn't hire Roy, and now he's putting his faith in DeBoer, who most recently took the Dallas Stars to three consecutive Western Conference Finals between 2023-25. He's also a two-time Stanley Cup Finalist — taking the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks to the sport's ultimate series in 2011-12 and 2015-16, respectively.

Besides yet another surprising coaching move, the focus remains on a couple of playoff races that are getting downright wacky. Five teams in the Western Conference are battling for one precious wildcard berth, and those five clubs are separated by just three points. The East is even crazier, with six squads fighting for two spots — third in the Metropolitan Division, along with the second and final wildcard.

Only 16 teams can get in, and right now, just seven have clinched. But at least 17 others still believe they can be one of the last eight standing in their respective conference. It just means that basically every tilt down the stretch will have a postseason atmosphere — many have already — and as hockey fans, that's what we love to hear.

With only 11 days left in the regular-season, only a single Round 1 matchup has been confirmed — and we don't seem very close at all to having a second. ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings is back in Week 24 to reckon with another frantic seven days in the National. Let's discuss.

Previous 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings: Week 23 | Week 22 | Week 21 | Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

The first player to score 50 goals in the NHL this season? None other than Nathan MacKinnon. Although he has been passed in the Art Ross Trophy race by Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov, he is the favorite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, which would be the first time he's won it in his career. More importantly, the Avalanche have won six of nine games, and look destined to secure home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nazem Kadri has helped revitalize the powerplay, while it's very possible that Scott Wedgewood could be the starter when the postseason begins. He's just been much better than Mackenzie Blackwood as of late. Either way, Colorado is ready to chase a potential second championship in five seasons, and they are going to be a more difficult out than any other NHL team this spring.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (no change)

Are the Lightning the best team in the Eastern Conference? They certainly have been since the beginning of March, going on a heater that's seen them rise from a wildcard spot to the peak of the Atlantic Division. And not only have they been there before, they are hungry after back-to-back-to-back Round 1 defeats. Both the Panthers and Maple Leafs — the two clubs that took them out in the postseason — won't get the opportunity in 2026, and Tampa Bay has got to be considered the favorite to come out of the East in a couple of months. Anything can happen in the playoffs, but this is a wagon, with star power at all three positions and a ton of positive momentum headed into the dance. Despite the hot streak, the Bolts are only two points up on the Sabres and Canadiens, and will look to create some separation against the former in Western New York on Monday night.

The Hurricanes have deserved more respect in the NHL Power Rankings for multiple editions, and they're getting it in Week 24. Carolina has won seven of 10 games, and are running away with the Metropolitan Division. At 49-22-6, they have shown year after year under Rod Brind'Amour that they are one of the best teams in the league. But the regular-season means nothing to this club. It's Stanley Cup or bust, and after a couple of horrible showings in Eastern Conference Finals, they are only going to get so many more cracks at it with this current core. All things considered, this could be the best team they've had since their head coach took over ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

What a run the Canadiens are on. We won't count a 3-0 shutout loss to the Devils against them on Sunday at the Bell Centre, and we also won't count their 18 shots against them. What we will do is remember that Montreal had won eight games in a row before that, and despite the defeat, are heating up at the perfect time. Cole Caufield is on a mission, and he's just a single goal away from 50. Could he catch MacKinnon (51) and win the Rocket Richard trophy? It's unlikely, but either way, there are multiple Habs players having career seasons. Add Jakub Dobes into the fold, who is undoubtedly the best rookie goalie in the National Hockey League. Regardless of whether this team finishes first, second or third in the Atlantic, expect the 24-year-old to get the nod for Round 1, Game 1.

For the first time since 2010-11, the Sabres have clinched. It was a bit anticlimactic, as they had an opportunity to beat the Senators on Thursday and get in, but instead lost 4-1. They also got crushed 6-2 by the Capitals on Saturday, and Buffalo has now dropped five games in seven tries. Still, despite the cold spell, there is going to be playoff hockey in Western New York for the first time in a decade and a half. All that's left to determine now is where they will finish in the Atlantic Division. Currently second, and two points back of Tampa Bay for first, they'll look to pick up two huge points against this very same Lightning team on Monday night. Considering what happened the last time these two clubs did battle, that should be appointment viewing for hockey fans.

6. Dallas Stars (-2)

The Stars have gone from competing for the President's Trophy to just trying to stay in second in the Central Division in the blink of an eye. Dallas continues to struggle mightily, now losers of three of four and seven of nine. Still considered one of the NHL's elite, there is no top team playing as poorly, and that is concerning ahead of a first-round matchup against a very dangerous Wild club. Both teams now have five games left, and the Stars have only a two-point cushion. If they can't turn things around over the next 11 days, Game 1 of Round 1 will be commencing at Grand Casino Arena in two weeks.

7. Minnesota Wild (no change)

After looking complacent for weeks, the Wild have finally righted the ship. With Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes leading the charge, Minnesota has won three games in a row after rotating losses and wins since the middle of March. It isn't enough to get them back into the top-six of the NHL Power Rankings, but they are oh-so-close to passing Dallas, which would be one of the first times that has happened this year. Either way, those two Central Division behemoths are locked into a Round 1 matchup, and all that is left to be decided now is whether the series will start in Texas or the State of Hockey.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins (+1)

We just cannot say enough about the Penguins, who are turning back the clock and punching their ticket to the dance all in one motion. Pittsburgh has won four of five games, scoring an astounding 30 goals in that span. Sidney Crosby just secured his 21st consecutive point-per-game season, which is just insane. And with the supporting cast — Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and recent addition Egor Chinakov — all playing great hockey, Pennsylvania is ready for playoff hockey for the first time in four seasons. We don't want to jinx it, but we are staring down a Pittsburgh-Philadelphia Round 1 series, and for anyone who remembers the early 2010s, that would be nothing short of electric.

The Bruins had won six of seven games before a tough ending to the week that saw them lose tight clashes in Florida on Thursday, Tampa Bay on Saturday and Philadelphia on Sunday. Still, Boston is getting the benefit of the doubt in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 25. This club looks playoff ready, and they deserve a ton of credit for going from an Eastern bottom-feeder to one of the top six teams in the conference in the span of a year. This core knows what it takes to win, and with Jeremy Swayman back to form, this is going to be a very difficult out in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers deserve a ton of credit — a ton of credit — for how they've performed without Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman in the lineup. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the back-to-back Western Conference champions have won five of six games, the only blemish a tough 5-1 loss to Carter Hart and the Golden Knights on Saturday. Either way, they are back at the top of the Pacific Division, and look like the favorite to win it with five games left. Up next is a three-game road trip, passing through Utah on Tuesday, San Jose on Wednesday and Los Angeles on Saturday. After that, it's back to Rogers Place to conclude the regular-season against the Avalanche and Canucks next week.

11. Utah Mammoth (+2)

For the first time ever, playoff puck is coming to Salt Lake City. The Mammoth haven't officially clinched just yet, but after winning three consecutive games, they are all but locked into the top wildcard berth in the Western Conference. This is a high-flying team that loves scoring goals and playing firewagon hockey, but they are going to need Karel Vejmelka to be better between the pipes if they hope to win a couple of rounds. Either way, this is an exciting NHL club, and they look well-positioned to be one of the last eight teams standing in the West for years to come.

12. Ottawa Senators (no change)

It's hard to gauge exact what kind of team the Senators want to be, and that's why they are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 24. Ottawa looked terrible in a 4-1 home loss to Minnesota on Saturday, and less than 24 hours later, they looked just potent in a 6-3 victory over one of the league's elite in Carolina on Sunday. They've simultaneously lost four of six and won six of 10, but with the dust settled, they are occupying the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference. With no teams having games in hand, the Sens control their own destiny. Win 5/5 games, and it'll be a guaranteed second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

13. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

Welcome to the show, Porter Martone. The 2025 sixth overall pick made his NHL debut last Tuesday, but he really arrived on Sunday, scoring the overtime winner in a crucial 2-1 victory over the Bruins. With that, the Flyers have won two games in a row and five of seven, and they are back to relevance and then some. Philly has vaulted into third place in the Metropolitan Division, and if the playoff started today, we would get the absolute pleasure of a Flyers-Penguins Round 1 series. That is a mouthwatering prospect for hockey fans, and although the Islanders, Jackets and Capitals aren't out of it just yet, not too many people would be upset if the Eastern Conference standings stayed constant in 11 days' time.

14. Anaheim Ducks (-6)

The Ducks won four straight games at the end of March, all but punching their ticket to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But they need to finish strong, and they've done the exact opposite as of late. Anaheim has lost five straight, with both Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso getting absolutely shelled in that span. Considering three of those five games were at home, it's even more concerning. It's always good to see a team come out of the rebuild and advance to the dance after a long layoff, but honestly, there aren't many teams you'd rather play in Round 1.

15. New York Islanders (-5)

The Islanders have been in a playoff spot for most of the 2025-26 season, but 82 games is a long time, and to say they've taken the foot off the gas is an understatement. New York has lost four straight, and looked just brutal during that stretch. It's hard to say if the losing streak is what finally caused Roy to get the can, but either way, there's no time for reflection. The Isles can still get in, but they'll need to win at least three of their final four games. On the bright side, all four of the tilts are at home. On the not so bright side, three of them are against difficult clubs in postseason positioning. After a four-day break, the Isles will play the Leafs on Thursday, Sens on Saturday, Habs on Sunday and Canes next Tuesday.

16. Washington Capitals (+2)

The odds are stacked against the Capitals, but they stayed alive after winning four of five games. Unfortunately, in another must-win game against the lowly Rangers on Sunday, Washington got creamed, 8-1. Yes, you read that right. That is probably the dagger in the nation's capital; Spencer Carbery's team is now three points back of a playoff spot with only four games left. They will need to win all four of those and get some help. Of course, two of those come against Pittsburgh, arguably their biggest NHL rival. It's going to take some Alex Ovechkin magic and then some, and we are curious to see if he and his Caps have any juice left down the stretch.

17. Vegas Golden Knights (+2)

So far, so good for John Tortorella behind the Golden Knights' bench. Since replacing Cassidy with Torts, Vegas has won three games in a row, beating Vancouver on Monday, Calgary on Thursday and Edmonton on Saturday. The finale was the most impressive considering just how good the Oilers have been lately. It looks like the coaching change is paying dividends, as this has been a rejuvenated Knights roster. It's been enough to virtually lock up a playoff spot for a fourth straight season, and they aren't even close to out of the Pacific Division race, either. The Knights, Oilers and Ducks all have fives games left, and Vegas is just one point back of the two teams they're chasing. That is bound to be a photo finish in 10 or 11 days, and we're here for it.

18. New Jersey Devils (+2)

The Devils might be long out of the playoff race, but you wouldn't be able to tell the way they've played as of late. New Jersey has won eight of 12 games, with Jack Hughes looking phenomenal and the entire roster playing some great hockey. Where was this when it really mattered a couple of weeks ago? It's hard to say, but although the postseason dream is over, it isn't officially over. The Devils just need to win all five of their last regular-season games and have a couple other playoff hopefuls lose basically all of theirs. Easy work.

19. Detroit Red Wings (-3)

The Red Wings have seen this movie before. After looking like a shoo-in to make the playoffs a couple of months ago, they have completely imploded. Detroit has lost six of eight, failing to bank a single point past regulation in any of those defeats. The backbreaker was a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, a game they trailed 4-1 in the third before scoring three unanswered goals to provide a glimmer of hope. But after Patrick Kane took a brutal and unnecessary penalty on Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov scored late in regulation to seal the 5-4 final. Is that the nail in the coffin for Detroit's fading playoff hopes? They're still just two points out, but with only a single wildcard berth available to them, it's not looking good.

20. San Jose Sharks (+2)

Right when it looked like the Sharks had played themselves right out of the race, losing six games in a row between March 15-26, Macklin Celebrini said not so fast. The Hart Trophy frontrunner has continued piling up points prolifically, and San Jose has won four of five games. They're still in a very precarious spot, with two points separating them from Nashville and Los Angeles. What they do have is a game in hand on both of those clubs — and one more meeting with the Preds next Monday. They have seven tilts left and need to win six. It's a tall task, but the fact that they are still hanging around in the first week of April is a huge credit to how truly resilient this roster has been in 2025-26.

21. St. Louis Blues (no change)

It says a lot about the wild nature of the West playoff race that the Blues are still three points out despite winning six of their last eight games — and picking up a point in seven of those. The most impressive was a crucial 3-2 win over the Avalanche in the final game of Week 23 on Sunday night. Joel Hofer was excellent in that one, and he figures to continue to get the lion's share of starts over St. Louis' final six games. The first of those is another key matchup against Colorado, this time on home ice on Tuesday. At this point, they'll need to win at least five, but probably six. It remains unlikely, but if they can find a way to slip in, this is not a team that anyone wants to see in Round 1.

22. Nashville Predators (+1)

Rewind back to December 1: the Predators were dead last in the Western Conference. They looked like nothing more than a lottery team. But this is the NHL, and four months later, they are sitting in the final wildcard slot — albeit by a hair. Still, it's been an incredible turnaround, and this club is oh-so-close to finishing the job. After winning two critical games in Los Angeles on Thursday and San Jose on Saturday, respectively, Nashville is 36-31-9 with six tilts left. Things don't get any easier, with three more road games in Week 24: in LA on Monday, Anaheim on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday. If they can win at least two of those, they'll be in excellent shape heading back to Bridgestone Arena for their final three regular-season contests of 2025-26.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets (-8)

The Blue Jackets have completely fallen off a cliff, and they're taking the biggest hit of any team in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 24. With Rick Bowness behind the bench, Columbus looked absolutely rejuvenated for a couple of weeks. But they were unable to keep the positive momentum going, and it's been the complete opposite as of late. The Jackets have lost six games in a row — five of those in regulation — completely falling out of an insane East playoff race. With just five games left, the postseason chances have cratered, and barring a miracle, this team is going to be wondering ‘what if' all summer long.

24. Los Angeles Kings (+1)

The good news for the Kings is that, with only one wildcard spot up for grabs, they are almost certainly not going to play the Oilers for a fifth (!) consecutive time in Round 1. The bad news is, well, there's only one spot up for grabs. And Los Angeles is on the outside looking in, currently tied with Nashville but boasting four less regulation and overtime victories. They've rotated losses and wins since March 24, and that is just not going to be good enough — not with San Jose, St. Louis and Winnipeg all lurking. No team has an easier schedule the rest of the way, though; the Kings play the Canucks twice, Flames once and Kraken once, three of the bottom four teams in the Western Conference. The path to get in is still there, and Monday's tilt with the Predators at home is, stop me if you've heard this before, absolutely critical.

25. Winnipeg Jets (+1)

To the Jets' credit, they continue to hang around in a crowded postseason race. But even after winning five of seven games, Winnipeg remains three points out, and they would need to leapfrog four teams to get in. It's looking worse than bleak, and with six contests left, it would probably take five or six wins — and some help. Most likely, it's just not going to happen; the Jets just put themselves in too tough a position after an extremely poor first half. But they've been solid as of late behind some excellent Connor Hellebuyck goaltending, and we aren't ready to count them out just yet. If they can't win all three of their games this week, though, that will be all she wrote.

26. Florida Panthers (-2)

Here are the list of Panthers players who are currently out with injury: Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues and Jonah Gadjovich. For that reason, it makes complete sense that they've lost six of nine, including a back-to-back set that saw them get crushed twice in a row by the Penguins — 9-4 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday. It's hard to believe that a team that has been to three straight Stanley Cup Finals is now two points out of the Eastern Conference basement. But considering the insane amount of hockey these guys have played since 2023, along with the ailments they've been forced to deal with, the picture gets a little clearer. With a full offseason to rest and recover, we fully expect to see the Cats back in the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

27. Calgary Flames (+1)

After winning five of six games, the Flames came down to earth in the form of a 9-2 shellacking at the hands of the Avalanche on Monday. Then, they were crushed 6-3 by the Golden Knights three days later. Alas, it was still a good run for Calgary, and they ended the week strong by beating a slumping Anaheim team 5-3 on Saturday. They haven't yet been mathematically eliminated, but that's likely coming this week with six games left and nine points separating them from the final wildcard berth in the West. Still, finishing strong should give some hope that they can at least finish above .500 next season.

28. New York Rangers (+2)

We just can't figure out what kind of team the Rangers want to be in 2025-26 — and evidently, they can't either. New York lost six games in a row between March 16-25, but just followed it up by winning five of six. Not only that, they ended the week by absolutely destroying Washington, hanging eight goals on a team that is still right in the thick of the East's postseason race. A weird, weird campaign overall for the Blueshirts, but despite the hot streak, they remain dead last in the conference. That says a lot about just how bad this roster has been, for the most part, in 2025-26.

29. Toronto Maple Leafs (no change)

Firing Brad Treliving at the beginning of last week seems to not have made much of a difference for a lacklustre Maple Leafs team. Toronto has lost three of four, the finale a wild 7-6 overtime loss at the hands of Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. And for the first time since 2015-16, the Leafs have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Even without Mitch Marner, virtually no one saw this coming at the beginning of the season. It's likely that the team will try to retool instead of fully rebuilding, and it's going to be very, very interesting to see how the squad responds in 2026-27.

30. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)

A rare bump up the NHL Power Rankings for the Blackhawks in Week 24, mainly because they doubled up the team directly below them on Saturday night. Before that, Chicago had lost five in a row, and they've still been one of the most futile teams in the league since the Olympic break. Along with Vancouver, they're one of only two Western Conference teams that have been officially eliminated from playoff contention with five games to go. Those contests cannot pass quick enough, and the hope is that another high draft pick in the Windy City will help things fare better next year. After multiple brutal campaigns, we will believe it when we see it.

31. Seattle Kraken (-4)

No, the Kraken are probably not the second-worst team in the National Hockey League. But considering just how lifeless they've been since the Olympic break, at a time when they were right in the thick of the playoff race, they're taking a significant hit in the NHL Power Rankings. Seattle has lost four in a row, eight of nine and 12 of 16 since the beginning of March, watching the postseason hopes dwindle with every defeat. Now, they're just three points away from being dead last in the Pacific Division, and there aren't any redeeming qualities or silver linings with this roster. Overall, an abysmal 2025-26 campaign in the Emerald City, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if it led to some changes this summer.

32. Vancouver Canucks (no change)

The Canucks might have nothing left to play for, and haven't for a while, but they're at least giving us some excitement down the stretch. That was in full display in a truly shocking 8-6 victory over the Avalanche on Wednesday. The 32nd place team hanging eight goals on the President's Trophy frontrunners? At this time of year? Oh yes, we do love hockey. Vancouver also hung around with Utah in a 7-4 loss to end the week at Rogers Arena, and it's encouraging to see they aren't just rolling over. It's been a horrible season, but now confirmed to finish last, the Canucks have a 25 percent chance at picking No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. It would be the first time that has happened in franchise history, and would certainly help to expedite the pending rebuild. Either way, they're locked in for a top-three selection come June.