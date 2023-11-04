Nice is open to selling star center-back and Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo in 2024 as interest from top European clubs grows.

Nice has reportedly informed their talented center-back and Manchester United target, Jean-Clair Todibo, that they are open to selling him in 2024, although they may retain him for the current season if their impressive form continues. The 23-year-old French defender, who joined Nice from Barcelona in 2021, has emerged as one of France's top center-backs, attracting the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United expressed interest in Todibo during the summer and had him on their shortlist as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. However, discussions were halted due to the collapse of Maguire's proposed move to West Ham United. Despite this setback, Manchester United's interest in Todibo remains, and 90mins suggest that Nice is willing to part ways with the defender in 2024, acknowledging his potential for a lucrative move.

While a January transfer is not ruled out, it largely depends on Nice's performance in Ligue 1. The club, under the management of Francesco Farioli, currently tops the standings, having conceded only four goals in ten games, and they are the only unbeaten team in the league. Should Nice maintain their strong position in the race for a Champions League spot, they may encourage Todibo to stay in France for the season.

Jean-Clair Todibo's future is attracting interest from various clubs, including Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, as well as Bundesliga teams like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen. Italian sides AC Milan and Atalanta have also expressed interest in the talented center-back.

Todibo remains under contract with Nice until 2027, and while the club is under no immediate pressure to part ways with him, they recognize that 2024 presents the ideal opportunity to allow Todibo to secure a significant move abroad while capitalizing on his rising value in the transfer market.