Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Nicholas Braun is a popular actor who has appeared in notable projects such as Succession, How to be Single, Sky High, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Minutemen, Princess Protection Program and many others. He is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, IGN Summer Movie Awards winner and Critics Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Nicholas Braun’s net worth in 2023.

Nicholas Braun’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $4 million

Nicholas Braun’s net worth in 2023 is $3 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicholas Braun was born on May 1st, 1988 in Long Island, New York. He studied at Occidental College with the hopes of graduating as a math major. However, in order to pursue a career in acting, Braun decided to forego college after only two years.

Despite the risks that come with dropping out from college, Braun was able to nab some roles on television. In 2001, he made his acting debut in the television movie Walter and Henry. Afterwards, Braun appeared in television projects Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Carry Me Home.

In 2005, Braun made his big screen debut in the Disney superhero hit Sky High. Here, Braun had the opportunity to act alongside notable celebrities including Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston, Danielle Panabaker and Michael Angarano. Sky High would go on to gross over $86 million around the world.

Braun has racked up notable supporting roles in movies and television series ever since. He appeared in projects like Without a Trace, Shark, Cold Case, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 10 Things I Hate About You, The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers and Disney television films Princess Protection Program and Minutemen.

10 Things I Hate About You would go on to earn a TV Guide Award nomination for Favorite Ensemble. In the Princess Protection Program, Braun starred alongside future Hollywood megastars Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

In 2009, Braun returned to the big screen after appearing in a romantic comedy called Love at First Hiccup. Other movie roles include Red State, Chalet Girl, Prom, Last Chance Lloyd, The Watch, Date and Switch and Poltergeist, among others.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Braun also appeared in the box-office hit The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Here, the Sky High actor performed alongside Hollywood stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. The Perks of Being a Wallflower raked in $33 million around the world. Furthermore, the film went on to win Best Ensemble Performance at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards.

Aside from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Braun was also part of another successful film called How to Be Single. How to Be Single would go on to earn over $112 million around the world. Here, Braun got the chance to act alongside the likes of Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Allison Brie and Leslie Mann.

After working minor roles in several successful films, Braun finally received his breakout role in the HBO hit TV series Succession. For playing the role of Greg Hirsch, he earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Furthermore, Braun was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

Just like other cast members, Braun’s original salary on Succession is suspected to be $100,000 per episode, according to sources. This amounted to around $1 million per season for Succession’s first two seasons. But after the series’ rousing success, Braun’s salary was increased to at least $300,000 per episode and as much as $350,000 for the third season. As a result, the former Sky High actor potentially brought home a $3.5 million paycheck for Succession’s third season alone.

With Braun set to reprise his role as Greg Hirsch in Succession’s fourth season, it’s expected that he will be bringing in more income from the show.

Although Succession’s season four is expected to be the series’ curtain call, fans have been clamoring for Braun to reprise his role as Greg Hirsch in a possible spin-off series. Fortunately, Braun is clearly open to the idea.

“I think you’ll get all the Cousin Greg and Tom [Matthew Macfayden] you need this season. But of course I’d play Greg forever if [Succession creator] Jesse Armstrong lets me. He’s been a great guy to be inside,” he told E! News.

While Braun found great success in Succession, he has also appeared in various projects as of late including Cat Person, Birdgirl, The Big Ugly and Santa, Inc. Braun also briefly reprised his role as Greg Hirsch in an episode of the iconic TV series The Simpsons.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nicholas Braun’s net worth in 2023?