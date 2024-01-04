The singer is going through a tough few years with all of the loses.

Musician Nick Carter released a social media post about the feelings he's having after losing his sister, Bobbie Jean.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal his sentiments about her passing away after being found unresponsive in a Tampa, Florida, bathroom, TMZ reports.

Nick Carter gives emotional tribute to sister on Instagram

The post features a photo of Bobbie Jean and him from childhood. Nick is holding a toy robot, and his sister is holding his hand.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

The Backstreet Boy then added, “I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

The tragic death of his sister comes just after the death of his brother, Aaron, who died in his bathroom in 2022. The cause of death for him was due to being incapacitated due to pills and huffing, which led to drowning.

As for Bobby Jean, no drugs were found in her bedroom or bathroom. Foul play is ruled out, too.

On December 30th, Nick put up a post on Instagram that said, “Cherishing these moments. It features a video of his son, Odin, 7, hitting balls on a golf course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

Hopefully, Nick Carter will get through all the losses soon. It has been a rough few years, for sure.