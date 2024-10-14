ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10: Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza continues with the featured bout between Nick Klein and Heraldo Souza in the middleweight division. Klein comes into this short-notice opportunity with wins in each of his last two fights meanwhile, Souza will step into the Octagon as a winner in his last five fights as he comes into this fight on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Klein-Souza prediction and pick.

Nick Klein (5-1) gets his shot on the Contender Series in the season finale as the featured bout thanks to numerous numerous cancellations. He has won back-to-back fights with a win over former Contender Series alumni Collin Huckbody. “Blue Collar” will be looking to make the most of his opportunity when he takes on Brazil’s Heraldo Souza on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Heraldo Souza (9-1-1) will now be facing his third scheduled opponent when he steps into the Octagon in Week 10 of the Contender Series. He has won five fights in a row with four of those wins coming by finish (2 KO/TKO and 2 submissions.) “Savage” will be looking to make a statement and secure his UFC contract when he makes his Contender Series debut this Tuesday night.

Why Nick Klein Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cory Simpson – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

As we approach the final week of Dana White’s Contender Series, the middleweight clash between Nick Klein and Heraldo Souza promises to be a compelling matchup. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Klein’s wrestling pedigree and recent performances give him a slight edge. With a background as a wrestler, Klein’s grappling skills are likely to be a significant factor in this fight. His ability to control opponents on the ground and seamlessly transition between positions should allow him to dictate where the fight takes place, potentially neutralizing Souza’s striking advantages.

While Souza brings a well-rounded skill set and more professional experience to the cage, Klein’s wrestling background provides him with a clear path to victory if he can implement his game plan effectively. Klein’s recent win over former Contender Series victor Colin Huckbody demonstrates his ability to compete at a high level. As the fight progresses, expect Klein’s superior wrestling and relentless pressure to wear down Souza, potentially leading to a ground-and-pound stoppage or a dominant decision victory. Klein’s combination of elite wrestling and evolving striking makes him the type of prospect Dana White typically looks to sign, potentially earning him a UFC contract with an impressive performance against Souza.

Why Heraldo Souza Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Fischer – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

The middleweight clash between Heraldo Souza and Nick Klein promises to be a compelling matchup. Souza’s experience and well-rounded skill set give him a significant edge in this bout. With a professional record of 9-1-1 and a wealth of experience in various promotions, Souza has proven himself against tougher competition. His striking prowess, highlighted by a stiff jab and powerful kicks, coupled with his ability to control opponents on the ground, makes him a formidable opponent for Klein.

While Klein’s wrestling background is noteworthy, Souza’s more diverse offensive arsenal and superior striking should allow him to dictate the pace of the fight. Souza’s ability to work the body effectively and his dangerous head kicks will likely keep Klein hesitant to shoot for takedowns. As the fight progresses, expect Souza’s experience and cardio to become increasingly apparent, allowing him to pull away on the scorecards or potentially find a late stoppage. Klein’s short-notice acceptance of this fight may also play into Souza’s hands, as he’s had a full camp to prepare. Souza’s combination of striking, grappling, and experience makes him the type of prospect Dana White typically looks to sign, potentially earning him a UFC contract with an impressive performance against Klein.

Final Nick Klein-Heraldo Souza Prediction & Pick

In this compelling middleweight clash on Dana White’s Contender Series, Heraldo Souza is poised to edge out Nick Klein in a closely contested bout. Souza’s extensive experience and well-rounded skill set will likely prove crucial against Klein’s wrestling-heavy approach. While Klein’s takedowns may find success early, expect Souza’s superior striking and defensive grappling to shine as the fight progresses. Souza’s ability to control distance with his jab and powerful kicks will keep Klein at bay, forcing him into increasingly desperate takedown attempts. As fatigue sets in, Souza’s diverse offensive arsenal should allow him to pull ahead, potentially securing a late TKO or a hard-fought decision victory. This performance could be exactly what Souza needs to catch Dana White’s eye and secure a UFC contract.

Final Nick Klein-Heraldo Souza Prediction & Pick: Heraldo Souza (-188)