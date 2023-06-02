The Alabama Crimson Tide have once again bolstered their 2025 recruiting class.

Anthony Rogers, a four-star running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he has committed to the University of Alabama.

Rogers, who holds the No. 87 spot on the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class, garnered interest from multiple SEC schools over the past year, from Auburn to Georgia. In May, he trimmed down his list of interested schools to a mere five, and Oregon was the lone non-SEC school on the list.

Rogers took unofficial visits to Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee this year, and in the end, he became the latest 2025 recruit to announce plans to take his talents to the Crimson Tide.

Speaking to ESPN following his commitment announcement, Rogers opened up about just what convinced him to commit to Alabama.

“They're real straightforward,” Rogers told ESPN. “They all about their business. They're going to tell you what it is. You got to work to get to your spot and there's going to be no handouts.

“I just like how everybody got that grind mentality at Bama.”

Rogers sees that his skill set can bode well with the Crimson Tide.

“I'd say I'm an all-purpose back because I like to receive the ball, too,” Rogers said. “I'm elusive. I got good vision. I'm good [with] top-end speed. I'm electric. Electric on the field. … I feel like I'd be an amazing fit at Bama with my skill set because they use their running backs to catch the ball out of the backfield a lot.

“I like how they used Gibbs this year, and I also like the run game.”

Rogers starred at Pike Road High School in his freshman and sophomore seasons, where he combined for 2,765 rushing yards and 86 rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in eight receiving touchdowns while at Pike Road. He opted to transfer to IMG Academy in March.

247Sports currently lists Alabama at the No. 2 spot in their 2025 recruit rankings, and the SEC powerhouse is among four schools that have received at least two four-star commitments for this class.