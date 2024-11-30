During Saturday's College GameDay broadcast on ESPN, a Texas A&M couple had their engagement shown live. After the happy moment, Nick Saban delivered an anecdote about his 53-year marriage to Miss Terry when asked for advice by host Rece Davis.

“Well, we're going on 53 years,” Saban said. “So, we have coffee cups, Miss Terry bought us coffee cups. My coffee cup says, ‘Mr. Right.' I think that sounds good. But then her coffee cup says, ‘Mrs. Never Wrong.'

Miss Terry was the guest picker on College GameDay during the week of the Georgia vs. Alabama game on September 28.

Nick Saban & Miss Terry's marriage

A big part of the Sabans' lives outside of football is charitable giving, whether through their charity Nick's Kids or through other organizations. Earlier this week, Habitat for Humanity dedicated homes in honor of Nick and Terry. The couple sponsored 21 Habitat for Humanity homes during Nick's time as Alabama football head coach.

“We are so happy to be honored here today for what Miss Terry has really done for the community,” Nick said.

In September, the Alabama Board of Trustees passed a resolution to rename the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, “Saban Field.”

“This is an honor of a lifetime,” Nick said. “No doubt. I am just hopeful that this legacy of Saban Field is representative of all the people who have contributed to the success of the last 17 years.”

Miss Terry, who's known Nick nearly his entire life, took the honor to heart but joked to lighten the energy during her speech.

“We’ve always been happy when people come up to us and say they’ve named their dog Saban,” Terry said. “We realized this is really a cut above that.”

The impact of Nick's Kids Foundation, which dates back to 1998, is far-reaching across communities near LSU, Michigan State, Miami and Alabama.

“The Nick's Kids Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations throughout the state of Alabama and beyond. As the official charity of Nick Saban and his family, Nick and Terry invest their time and energy in hosting luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages, and other events to benefit the cause.

“Thanks to the generosity of the donors and the efforts of Nick and Terry Saban, the Nick's Kids Foundation has donated nearly 12 million dollars to deserving organizations and causes. Nick's Kids has completed projects including the career tech classrooms at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk Playground, renovating the STTEP Building of Brewer Porch Children’s Center, building 20 Habitat for Humanity homes (18 National Championship Homes & 2 SEC Championship Homes) and the Alberta School of Performing Arts playground.”

“Nick’s Kids is also a major donor of the Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground, the Saban Center, and the YMCA of Tuscaloosa.”