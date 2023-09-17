Alabama barely got past South Florida in an ugly 17-3 football game Saturday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban rotated through quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson while leaving the previous starter, Jalen Milroe, on the bench. None of the QBs were effective, and after the game, Saban vented about the team but did find a small silver lining.

“We didn't execute great, so I don't feel good about that,” Saban told the media after the game, per ESPN. “But the way we competed in the game, I thought, was outstanding.”

The lack of execution largely came down to the quarterbacks.

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner started the South Florida game but went 5-of-14 for 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Redshirt freshman Ty Simpson didn’t do much better. He was 5-of-9 for 73 yards with a 1-yard run and five sacks.

Jalen Milroe, who started the team’s 56-7 blowout over Middle Tennessee State and the 34-24 loss to Texas, didn’t play in the game.

“I know you're going to ask about the quarterbacks,” Saban said immediately after the game. “We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks that played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team. And that's the way we'll go.”

That wasn’t a rousing endorsement of anyone by the Alabama football coach. No matter who Nick Saban chooses, they’ll have a tough test next week as Alabama hosts No. 17 Ole Miss. After that, the Crimson Tide have tough road tests at Mississippi State and Texas A&M.