After suffering through three really bad coordinators in 2023, with Brian Johnson's offense taking a step back, Sean Desai's defense playing badly, and his replacement, Matt Patricia, fielding a unit that somehow looked even worse.

Some fans blamed this on Nick Sirianni, with his team's general manager, Howie Roseman, reportedly considering a switch, but instead, the Eagles decided to go out and hire two of the best coordinators money can buy in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, giving the duo playcalling autonomy while their head coach took on more of a “CEO” role overseeing the entire operation.

So far, that decision looks like absolute money.

While the Eagles aren't the most conventional team around, ranking last in passing attempts and 29th in blitz percentage, they are still arguably the hottest team in the NFL and have found ways to produce results with their collection of talent, unlike almost anything fans have seen before in South Philadelphia.

Addressing the media on Monday, Sirianni celebrated the opportunity to work with Fangio hands-on, as, after spending years with offshoots of his scheme, getting to work with the genuine article has been an incredible experience.

“He has a really good feel of how to call the game. I really feel that. He’s always on top of it, has a good feel for what’s coming. [He] has a good feel for how he needs to adjust, how he needs to adapt. He’s obviously done a great job of leading the defense in so many aspects. So happy that he is here. We have one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL as our defensive coordinator. I can’t say enough good things about him, and what he’s brought to this team, and what he’s brought to this defense. [We’re] ecstatic that he’s our defensive coordinator, and [we] look to continue to grow as a team. I know [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio] will continue to do the things he needs to do to continue to excel at his position,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I think that’s what is so cool about Vic, that he’s been a defensive coordinator for a long time, and he just is always looking to grow, always looking for new trends and different things like that. There’s a reason why he’s been a good defensive coordinator for decades in this league. It’s because he’s always growing and always getting better. Again, that’s what we want our players to do, and he’s constantly doing that. What a great example for our players.”

You know, for being an NFL coach for over four decades, Fangio really does run a very modern scheme that is seemingly always one step ahead of offenses that try to figure him out. If that consistent desire to grow rubs off on Sirianni, then the Eagles would be better off for it.

Nick Sirianni is also proud of Kellen Moore's addition to the Eagles

Turning his attention to the offensive side of the ball, Sirianni complemented Moore, too, noting that he's done a great job building the team's current scheme.

“I would say that’s what good coaches do. They work to the talents of their players. I was always taught players, formation, plays. So you’re always thinking about that. You’re always thinking about your players. That’s where [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore]’s done a great job. He’s done what we need to do to win football games. But that doesn’t mean that when we need to throw it 50 times, we won’t do that. I know Kellen will adjust to how the game is going,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Kellen’s done a great job of using the guys that we have, using the players we have, building relationships with our players, who are his players. He’s done a great job. [He’s] very in control in the game of how he calls it, has a feel for how it’s going, what he should do in certain moments. I’ve been very impressed watching Kellen call and lead the offense.”

While it's clear the Eagles don't run Moore's entire scheme, as there are still very many Sirianni plays called weekly, his decision to try new looks like 21 personnel with Ben VanSumeren has proven very successful. If he isn't stolen away by another team this offseason, the Eagles might really have something long-term.