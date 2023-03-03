The Philadelphia Eagles could end up seeing multiple standout defensive linemen leave the team in the coming months. For one, Javon Hargrave will become a free agent for the second time in his career in two weeks.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hopes to see Hargrave return to the reigning NFC champions for the 2023 campaign, but as he touched on during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he is well aware that not every single impending free agent will stay put in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, he’s awesome,” Sirianni said. “He’s awesome, and he’s been a big part of this team for the past three years. I’ve only been here for two, but he is a big-time player and obviously, you want all your guys back. You want all your guys back because you just went through a super special journey together. The journey is what you will always remember. I know that loss will stick with us, but there was a lot of good moments in that journey.

“And Javon, just being around him every day at practice, he’s just an awesome guy to be around. He’s a great teammate — and he’s quiet, but he’s a quiet leader — but a great teammate, a great person, and a great player. You want to try to get as many guys back as you can, but knowing that that’s not always possible.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If it were up to Sirianni, he would push to keep Hargrave with the Eagles, but he well recognizes that general manager Howie Roseman will have the final say on this matter.

“Again, Howie [Roseman] has to do what he feels is best for the team,” Sirianni said. “I have my input just like we talked about, and we’ll see what happens.”

Hargrave orchestrated the most productive season of his career in the 2022 campaign. The veteran defensive tackle posted career highs in several stats in regular season play, from sacks (11.0) to tackles for loss (10). He also logged a sack in the Eagles’ NFC title game victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

A crucial free agency period sure awaits Roseman later this month.