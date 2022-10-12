Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date, Gameplay, Features

Get your kart racers ready and ride the road as one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters. Check out all the details about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway here, including its release date, gameplay details, features, and roster details.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date: October 14, 2022

The Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway release date comes out on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on October 14, 2022. Get ready to race with your favorite Nickelodeon cartoon characters and beat out the competition from dozens of Nickelodeon series. A Turbo Edition of the game includes two additional characters on top of the game’s base forty: Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and “Eastman and Laird” Raphael, a retro-classic comic book version of Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Gameplay

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway is a kart racer game featuring 40 different characters from all over Nickelodeon’s family-friendly cartoon shows, with 90 crew characters showing up as support characters to your main racer. Nicktoons racers will compete in the game’s 36 different race tracks, including some returning tracks from previous games, featuring familiar landscapes from the Nickelodeon shows like Bikini Bottom and Retroland.

Just like most kart racing games, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway has players racing around a track in an attempt to finish first. There are also items scattered throughout the track that players can use to their advantage. Techniques like drifting also exist in the game, adding more complexity and skill ceiling to this relatively easy game to play. Just like in previous Nickelodeon Kart Racers games, the characters’ vehicles will transform into watercraft when entering bodies of water and into aircraft when entering airspace to continue progressing through the track.

Returning from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 is the Pit Crew system, which allows players to select from a list of special, secondary support characters before each race. These characters give players different active and passive abilities to aid them during the race. These abilities can be activated once the player fills a meter by driving through a sufficient amount of slime on the track. There are 90 crew characters to be unlocked in the game.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Features

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway will feature a base roster of forty characters from various Nickelodeon cartoon shows, with an additional two characters available as DLC. The game offers customization options on various body parts of the character karts, each of which will affect the kart’s statistics such as speed or handling. New to Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 is the ability for all racers to use any character kart, no longer barring Spongebob from riding Garfield’s motorcycle.

The game features 36 race tracks, all based on the Nickelodeon shows’ iconic locations. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features four-player local split-screen multiplayer as well as 12-player online multiplayer.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Characters Roster

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features a total of 42 playable characters and 90 crew characters. The playable characters will be voiced by voice actors, a first for the series. The 42 playable characters are as follows:

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Oblina

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Aang

Prince Zuko (DLC)

Toph

Catdog

Catdog

Danny Phantom

Danny Phantom

Garfield

Garfield

Odie

Hey Arnold!

Arnold

Gerald

Helga

Invader Zim

Zim

GIR

Jimmy Neutron

Cindy

Jimmy Neutron

Kamp Koral

Squidina

Young Spongebob

Young Patrick

My Life as a Teenage Robot

Jenny

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick Star

Squidward

Sandy Cheeks

Ren & Stimpy

Ren

Stimpy

Powdered Toast Man

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rocko

Rugrats

Reptar

Purple Reptar

Chuckie

Suzie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

April O’Neil

Raphael

Eastman and Laird Raphael (DLC)

Michaelangelo

Leonardo

Donatello

The JoJo & BowBow Show Show

Jojo Siwa

The Legend of Korra

Korra

The Loud House

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Clyde McBride

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Tracks List

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features 36 race tracks, including:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ba Sing Se

Fire Nation

Catdog

House of CatDog

Danny Phantom

The Ghost Zone

Garfield

Arbuckle Farm

Hawaii

Hey Arnold!

Aquarium

Invader Zim

Foocourtia

Irken Armada

Rocko’s Modern Life

Nature-O-Rama

Rugrats

Reptar Ruins

Sahara

SpongeBob SquarePants

Jellyfish Fields

Kamp Koral

Mrs. Puff’s Boating School

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

NYC Rooftops

Technodrome Track

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

Retroland

The JoJo & BOwBow Show Show

D.R.E.A.M. Land

The Ren & Stimpy Show

Space Madness

Others

Double Dare

Kids’ Choice Awards (Battle Mode Only)

The rest of the race tracks have not yet been revealed prior to the Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway release date, so we’ll just have to wait for the rest of the list to be completed when the game finally comes out.