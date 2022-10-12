Editorials
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date, Gameplay, Features
Get your kart racers ready and ride the road as one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters. Check out all the details about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway here, including its release date, gameplay details, features, and roster details.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Release Date: October 14, 2022
The Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway release date comes out on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on October 14, 2022. Get ready to race with your favorite Nickelodeon cartoon characters and beat out the competition from dozens of Nickelodeon series. A Turbo Edition of the game includes two additional characters on top of the game’s base forty: Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and “Eastman and Laird” Raphael, a retro-classic comic book version of Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Gameplay
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway is a kart racer game featuring 40 different characters from all over Nickelodeon’s family-friendly cartoon shows, with 90 crew characters showing up as support characters to your main racer. Nicktoons racers will compete in the game’s 36 different race tracks, including some returning tracks from previous games, featuring familiar landscapes from the Nickelodeon shows like Bikini Bottom and Retroland.
Just like most kart racing games, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway has players racing around a track in an attempt to finish first. There are also items scattered throughout the track that players can use to their advantage. Techniques like drifting also exist in the game, adding more complexity and skill ceiling to this relatively easy game to play. Just like in previous Nickelodeon Kart Racers games, the characters’ vehicles will transform into watercraft when entering bodies of water and into aircraft when entering airspace to continue progressing through the track.
Returning from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 is the Pit Crew system, which allows players to select from a list of special, secondary support characters before each race. These characters give players different active and passive abilities to aid them during the race. These abilities can be activated once the player fills a meter by driving through a sufficient amount of slime on the track. There are 90 crew characters to be unlocked in the game.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Features
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway will feature a base roster of forty characters from various Nickelodeon cartoon shows, with an additional two characters available as DLC. The game offers customization options on various body parts of the character karts, each of which will affect the kart’s statistics such as speed or handling. New to Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 is the ability for all racers to use any character kart, no longer barring Spongebob from riding Garfield’s motorcycle.
The game features 36 race tracks, all based on the Nickelodeon shows’ iconic locations. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features four-player local split-screen multiplayer as well as 12-player online multiplayer.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Characters Roster
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features a total of 42 playable characters and 90 crew characters. The playable characters will be voiced by voice actors, a first for the series. The 42 playable characters are as follows:
- Oblina
- Aang
- Prince Zuko (DLC)
- Toph
- Catdog
- Danny Phantom
- Garfield
- Odie
- Arnold
- Gerald
- Helga
- Zim
- GIR
- Cindy
- Jimmy Neutron
- Squidina
- Young Spongebob
- Young Patrick
- Jenny
SpongeBob SquarePants
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Patrick Star
- Squidward
- Sandy Cheeks
- Ren
- Stimpy
- Powdered Toast Man
- Rocko
- Reptar
- Purple Reptar
- Chuckie
- Suzie
- April O’Neil
- Raphael
- Eastman and Laird Raphael (DLC)
- Michaelangelo
- Leonardo
- Donatello
- Jojo Siwa
- Korra
- Lincoln Loud
- Lucy Loud
- Clyde McBride
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway Tracks List
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway features 36 race tracks, including:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Ba Sing Se
- Fire Nation
Catdog
- House of CatDog
Danny Phantom
- The Ghost Zone
Garfield
- Arbuckle Farm
- Hawaii
Hey Arnold!
- Aquarium
Invader Zim
- Foocourtia
- Irken Armada
Rocko’s Modern Life
- Nature-O-Rama
Rugrats
- Reptar Ruins
- Sahara
SpongeBob SquarePants
- Jellyfish Fields
- Kamp Koral
- Mrs. Puff’s Boating School
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- NYC Rooftops
- Technodrome Track
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
- Retroland
The JoJo & BOwBow Show Show
- D.R.E.A.M. Land
The Ren & Stimpy Show
- Space Madness
Others
- Double Dare
- Kids’ Choice Awards (Battle Mode Only)
The rest of the race tracks have not yet been revealed prior to the Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway release date, so we’ll just have to wait for the rest of the list to be completed when the game finally comes out.