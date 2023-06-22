In the latest episode of his ongoing commentary on explicit music lyrics, Ben Shapiro has sparked a heated Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj over the song Pound Town by rising rap artist Sexyy Red. Shapiro, known for his conservative views and previous criticism of songs like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, took aim at Minaj's collaboration on the Pound Town 2 remix, Uproxx reports.

In a video shared online, Shapiro sarcastically dismissed the song as “one of the great pieces of art in the history of Western civilization.” He went on to express his disapproval of the lyrics, suggesting they make WAP seem “childhood-friendly” in comparison. However, his attempt to impersonate Sexyy Red's verse was met with mixed reactions.

Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended https://t.co/cdlRA1bZ8Y pic.twitter.com/sK6CIh25Fd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2023

Shapiro's comments didn't go unnoticed by Nicki Minaj, who responded on Twitter with a reference to one of her alter egos, writing, “Roman said leave his a** out of it sir! No pun intended.” The exchange between the two escalated further when Shapiro fired back, claiming that Minaj had never recorded a song without involving explicit references to her anatomy. Minaj responded with a provocative comment, promising to include additional explicit content in her future work.

While Sexyy Red has yet to directly respond to Shapiro's video, the rapper has retweeted some clips from it, indicating awareness of the ongoing controversy.

This Twitter feud adds to Shapiro's history of critiquing explicit music lyrics, as he remains an outspoken critic of songs that he believes contribute to a decline in cultural standards. Meanwhile, Minaj continues to defend her artistic expression and engage in confrontations with those who challenge her work.