Rapper Nicki Minaj has expressed her support for a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who shot and killed a man to protect his mother during a violent altercation. Taking to her Instagram Story, Minaj praised the teenager's actions and offered to help him pursue higher education, TMZ confirms.

Nicki Minaj says she’s willing to help pay college tuition for the Chicago boy who protected his mother from being attacked pic.twitter.com/mOPIk1uMRV — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 27, 2023

The incident occurred when the boy's mother, Carlishia Hood, got attacked by a man named Jeremy Brown at a restaurant. After witnessing the assault, the teenager took decisive action and fired his weapon, resulting in Brown's death. The case has sparked widespread discussion and debate.

In her Instagram post, Minaj hailed the young boy as a true hero for standing up to defend his mother. She expressed her willingness to contribute to his college education, stating that it was the least she could do for a son who had acted in such a protective manner.

Nicki Minaj further commended Hood for raising an exceptional child and emphasized that divine intervention had played a role in ensuring their safety during the incident. She concluded her message by acknowledging the goodness of God.

The legal proceedings surrounding the case have been complex. Initially, Hood and her son faced first-degree murder charges. However, the charges got dropped, and Hood filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and five police officers, alleging false arrest, malicious prosecution, and emotional distress.

The incident has prompted discussions about self-defense, parental protection, and the legal implications surrounding the use of force. Minaj's public support for the teenager adds another layer to the ongoing conversation.

As the case continues to unfold, the actions of the 14-year-old boy have drawn both praise and scrutiny. Minaj's offer to assist with his college tuition highlights her belief in his actions and her desire to help shape a positive future for the young defender.