Nicki Minaj throws shade at her own song and refuses to play it during NYE show.

Nicki Minaj's career might have blasted off in the last decade, but that doesn't mean she wants to play her hit song “Starships” from her early days anymore.

During a New Year's Eve performance at E11EVEN in Miami, a viral TikTok clip reveals Minaj refusing to play the 2012 song when the backing track starts up during her performance.

“Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych. I don't perform that song no more, y'all,” the rapper explains. Then, as the audience gets increasingly annoyed, Minaj just shrugs and admits, “I don't like it … what y'all want me to do? Stupid song.”

The scene was a surprisingly honest take from an established hip hop star with enough self-confidence to openly critique one of her early hits. Luckily, her repertoire is so extensive she was able to abruptly switch gears and play “Super Bass” instead, much to the crowd's approval.

And this isn't the only song of Minaj's that she's opposed to singing. As TMZ reports, Minaj has also expressed her displeasure with her recordings “Your Love” and “Anaconda”.

Her dislike for “Starships” also isn't a new revelation. Minaj previously told Pollstar Live in 2020 that she hated the song, and wondered why she even came up with it in the first place, according to TMZ.

Regardless of past missteps, Nicki Minaj is at the height of her game now and seems to be only putting out positive vibes in regards to her recently released new album Pink Friday 2, so fans should still have plenty of great tracks to hear at her concerts.