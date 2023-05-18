Nicolas Cage will be cowabunga-ing across the ocean pretty soon.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Cage has been cast as the star in a new “elevated” psychological thriller, The Surfer. The film will be directed by Lorcan Finnegan and the script was penned by Thomas Martin. Filming is set to commence in September of this year in Australia. Mossbank is handling international sales and is shopping it to potential buyers at the Cannes Market as we speak. Domestic sales are being handled by WME Independent.

THR’s report includes some plot details of The Surfer including that Cage will play a man that returns to his beachside hometown in Australia after spending years building a life in America. He’s then humiliated in front of his son by a local gang of surfers who claim “ownership” of the beach. The man decides to stay at the beach and declare war against the gang over control of it.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Lorcan, Thomas, Arenamedia, and Tea Shop on such a visceral and unique thriller. Nicolas Cage is the perfect actor for this iconic role and will undoubtedly deliver a tour de force performance which is sure to be something very special and will captivate audiences worldwide” said Sam Hall of Mossbank.

Nicolas Cage has been doing a variety of projects in recent years. He returned to the arthouse genre with Pig in 2021 before playing a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He then did a couple of Westerns — Butcher’s Crossing and The Old Way — before playing Dracula in Renfield. He currently has two other projects slated for release this year, Sympathy for the Devil and The Retirement Plan.