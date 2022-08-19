Inflexion Games gives Nightingale August 2022 dev update

Nightingale is delayed to 2023, and more details coming from Inflexion Games in their Nightingale August 2022 dev update.

In the first of the many upcoming Nightingale Journal dev diaries, the developers talk about how they came about the setting and world of Nightingale, which is the World of the Realmwalkers. In Nightingale, Victorian-era players are capable of traveling between realms, traveling from the human world into the other world of the Faes, building a new base there to co-exist with them – learning their magic and mixing science with it to create more powerful effects.

In the present day, the game starts at the end of the world. A cataclysmic event has caused the pale – an unknown, mysterious substance – to start enveloping the world. Hence, people have started crossing worlds to escape the Pale, moving to Nightingale – the human settlement in the other world, looking for the magic that can push the Pale back.

The video also introduced the Fae courts – so far two have been introduced: the Winter and the Summer courts. Each of the courts has its own relationship and motivations toward humans. Hence, some Fae will prove as useful friends and allies, while there are also malevolent characters that are out to get you.

Overall, the world-building of Nightingale is looking robust, and this Nightingale August 2022 dev update by Inflexion games just made us feel more hyped, even if the release date has been pushed further back.

Inflexion Games also launched a blog that focuses on Nightingale, where the devs drop articles and features to explain further what Nightingale is all about. In its latest post, Realm Cards were revealed – cards that unlock access to brand new types of realms, each with environments, creatures, and discoveries to be explored. Using Realm Cards lets players apply agency and choice over what kind of realm they’re going to open, giving the player a bespoke experience.