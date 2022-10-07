Nightingale Closed Alpha Test Opens – How to Register for Nightingale Closed Alpha

Enterprising Realmwalkers can now register for the Nightingale Closed Alpha, letting them walk the Victorian realms ahead of everyone else.

While it’s not the hottest, most anticipated game right now, Nightingale is still one of the most intriguing and unique-looking games that we’ve yet to play. The game isn’t due to be out until the first half of 2023, so a lot of people won’t be able to play the game until then. Or at least, most people won’t be able to play the game until then, since the registration for the Nightingale Closed Alpha Test has just opened. This is one arcane portal you could enter early, and it’s very simple to get into this special early access phase.

To register, intrepid adventures only need to answer a survey. This survey is open to anyone who has previously registered at the Nightingale website, so when prompted, use the same email address you used to register on that website. The survey only takes about five minutes and requires players to sign an NDA to prevent leaks. If you agree with the terms of the agreement, then Inflexion Games will consider you in future alpha test phases. Inflexion says that registering once would be enough and players may get a chance to try out the game’s alpha build in one of the upcoming alpha tests.

Nightingale is an upcoming PC game set in an alternate reality Victorian Era world where Earth has mostly become inhabitable. Exploration teams have then been sent to explore expansive realms through arcane portals, discovering new worlds and meeting their inhabitants, including the mysterious Fae. Nightingale combines steampunk and arcane fairy magic in a mystical Gaslamp fantasy world. Players can go alone, play with friends, or recruit NPC companions in procedurally-generated roguelike open worlds where both danger and treasure await. Wishlist Nightingaleon Steam today.