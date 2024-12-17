With recent announcements for the upcoming year of 2025, the minds over at Nike will continue to reviatlize the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba lines with their consistent sneaker releases. An oftentimes forgotten silhouette, the Nike Kobe 3 has yet to see an updated protro release since their original debut in 2007. Come 2025, we'll see the Nike Kobe 3 “Halo” added to the growing catalogue of Kobe Bryant's legacy.



The Nike Kobe 3 was designed by sneaker legend Eric Avar and released in 2008 as a revolutionary sneaker on the market. The shoes upper, constructed of rubber meshing, was the first of its kind and provided maximum performance while keeping its stability. The aggressive design was inspired by Bryant's killer instinct on the court and recognizable play style.

Previously releasing in a Prelude edition and featured in the “Fade to Black” series, the latest Kobe 3 will return in a familiar “Halo” theme we've seen on recent Protro releases.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Halo”

The “Halo” theme for the Nike Kobe line consists of a clean, all-white ensemble throughout the entire sneaker. We've seen the same colorway on recent releases of the Kobe 8 and Kobe 9 silhouettes, so it's a safe option for the first Protro release for one of the more unique sneakers Bryant's line. The shoes will feature silver hues along the toe and heel, but are otherwise completely white from the sockliner to the outsole.

The Nike Kobe 3 “Halo” is expected to release August 23, 2025. We're still awaiting official word from Nike on where these will drop, but we can expect a limited release on Nike SNKRS app and very select retailers. Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of Kobe Bryant history.