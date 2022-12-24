By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE treats fans to a great Christmas by releasing an animated video for Miracle Snow.

WATCH: GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Miracle Snow Special Animation

After the tear-jerker that was the event story, we get a glimpse of the NIKKEs’ Christmas narrated by Neve herself.

The scene opens with Snow White under the falling white snow (pun intended), followed by Anis, Rapi, Neon, Epinel, and Novel getting their Christmas cards and celebration. Drake and Maxwell also made an appearance. Of course, NIKKEs that were focused on the Miracle Snow limited time event were featured, wearing their special outfits. Winter Shopper Rupee and Miracle Fairy Anne are seen happy and celebrating, Exia contented with her solitude and wearing the skin. Emma, also donning her skin, successfully made a strawberry cake. The animated video closes out with our narrator and final character, Neve.

It provides a nice closure to the Miracle Snow event, as well as a nice peek into how the involved NIKKEs celebrates the holidays.

To celebrate Christmas, everyone is getting the following rewards:

Ultra Boost Module x60

Credit (24 hours) x1

Battle data (24 hours) x1

Core dust (24 hours) x1

Players can claim this reward throughout the game’s Mailbox system.

The NIKKE Miracle Snow event introduced three new characters, Winter Shopper Rupee (SSR), Miracle Fairy Anne (SSR), and Neve (SR). It takes us through a Christmas-themed story that moved our hearts and brought many to tears. It also included a new mini game as well as a login bonus event over 15 days.

Unlike the event, this special animated video was all smiles and cheer, which should help Commanders recover from the emotional rollercoaster that was the event story.

Miracle Snow is currently underway and will end only on December 28th, so catch up on the story if you haven’t yet for rewards and more.