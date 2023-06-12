On Monday, June 12th, it's game 5 of the NBA finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of their first NBA Championship as they have a commanding 3-1 lead. Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 5-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NBA same-game parlay series this Monday, June 12th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three-player props and one side parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds

Nikola Jokic to Record 12+ Rebounds

Bam Adebayo to Record 10+ Rebounds

Jamal Murray Over 22.5 Points

Miami Heat +8.5

Nikola Jokic is one of the best rebounders in the entire NBA. He averaged 12.16 rebounds per game during the regular season, which was third-best in the NBA. The Miami Heat has no one to match with Jokic down low in the paint. They were also the second-worst team in the league during the regular season in defensive rebounds per game. During this finals series against the Heat, Jokic is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game and is just two games removed from a 21-rebound outing.

Bam Adebayo is a great rebounder for his size. He averaged 9.38 rebounds per game during the regular season, which was the 11th-best among all centers. Adebayo has hit over this mark in 3 out of the last 4 games against the Nuggets. During this NBA finals, he is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, and the Miami Heat will need a heavy dose of defense and rebounding if they want to keep their championship hopes alive.

Murray is a very talented scorer. He averaged 21.5 points per game during the regular season, and he has been even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.3 points per game. Murray has hit over this mark in two of four games in the NBA finals but is just two games removed from a huge 34-point outing in Miami. He wasn't as efficient in his last game just shooting 29% but in the three games prior he did not shoot worse than 47% from the floor. If the Nuggets want to drown the Miami Heat and put them out of their misery at this point, Murray will need to have a big game tonight.

The Miami Heat are on the brink of being eliminated and losing the NBA finals as they head to Denver in an attempt to prolong this best of 7 series against the Nuggets. The Nuggets have just been beating the Heat to the punch and really drowning once the second half hits. The Heat need to go back to game 2 when they were making their open shots, when they are on they are hard to stop. Also, with the Heat just one game away from losing the championship, we know that Jimmy Butler will need to put the team on his back and a Jimmy Butler-led team is always one to fight for your money.